I put the iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max through a 10-round camera face-off — here’s the winner

Apple's phone dominated in my iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8 photo face-off, which continues to show that Apple certainly makes some of the best camera phones around. However, the iPhone Duo now faces an even tougher challenge with the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

On paper, this matchup highlights two entirely different camera systems, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max being the undisputed benchmark for versatility. That’s because it’s armed with a triple-camera system that features a dedicated telephoto camera, a mechanical variable aperture on the main sensor, and Pro Controls that give shooters like me more granular control.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Duo trades away that optical reach in favor of form-factor innovation that content creators will immediately appreciate. Much like other notebook-style foldables, the Duo lets me frame and record high-quality vlogs and selfies using the superior rear cameras while using the external cover display as a real-time viewfinder.

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For this iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off, I’ll be comparing their side-by-side results to ultimately determine a winner. Here’s what I found.

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Daytime

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Both devices come with 48MP main cameras, but while the iPhone 18 Pro Max has the faster f/1.48 aperture lens, it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference in these daytime shots. Not only do they match each other in exposure and color temperature, but the 18 Pro Max casts a slightly stronger contrast that’s most evident in the shadowed areas of the tree on the left side.

That’s about the only meaningful difference I can see in how they capture this scene. When I zoom into some of the details, like the textures of the surrounding rocks, the colorful signs on the left, and the shrubs toward the right, they both deliver near-identical results — so it comes down to personal preference.

Winner: tie

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iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Ultrawide

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Switching over to their respective 48MP ultrawide cameras, which both feature f/2.2 apertures, I found another close matchup in how they capture this expansive view of the lakeside beach. Much like the daytime shots, there’s very little separating the two at first glance — both nail the blue sky, the sandy shoreline, and the distant treeline.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Colors

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Indoors, it again looks like both iPhones deliver similar results — but I’m judging them specifically on how they handle color reproduction. The iPhone 18 Pro Max catches my eye with its warmer colors, which are much more appealing than the cooler cast of the iPhone Duo. For that simple reason, the iPhone 18 Pro Max takes this round.

Winner: iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Dynamic range

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

I really like how both phones try to balance out the exposure throughout the shot, which makes uncovering their differences a bit trickier. All the pumpkins in this alcove are properly exposed, including those farthest back and sitting deeper in the shade — but the iPhone 18 Pro Max does a slightly better job of handling the highlights.

If you look at the straw roof overhanging on the left side, the iPhone 18 Pro Max tones down the exposure just right. Against the sunny backdrop, it maintains better contrast against the colorful flowers in the far background.

Winner: iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Macro

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Using their macro modes, which are indicated by the flower icon that pops up in their camera apps, I can confidently say that both take stunning close-ups — and these shots of the bright orange zinnia are proof.

The differences are honestly negligible, seeing that you can get very close to your subject with either phone. I really love how much detail and definition they capture, from the yellow stamens and tiny specks of pollen right down to the fine textures and prickly edges along the petals.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Selfie

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

In another closely contested category, both phones are more than capable of capturing excellent selfies with their Center Stage front cameras, though the iPhone Duo makes do with a 12MP sensor versus the slightly beefier 18MP shooter on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. I really like how they handle Mark’s skin tone, delivering a warm look that remains natural and realistic.

Around his face, I can easily make out fine details like the individual strands of hair along his forehead and the light stubble around his chin. Beyond that, both front cameras excel at resolving fine textures across the fabric of his shirt.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Portrait

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Apple does a great job applying a realistic background blur in these portrait shots of Mark, right down to how it handles the narrow opening between his right arm and torso. The bokeh effect looks natural rather than overly processed, keeping Mark in sharp focus against the background while still preserving fine facial details and the texture of his flannel shirt.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Panorama

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

One of the biggest challenges in capturing panoramas is stitching the scene together seamlessly without odd glitches, warping, or exposure shifts across the frame. Yet, both iPhones manage the process effortlessly — to the point where it’s difficult to spot any real differences.

First and foremost, exposure remains remarkably consistent across the entire sweep, anchored by the deep blue sky, calm water, and distant treeline. Detail capture is outstanding on both, evident in the weathered wood of the floating docks and the numerical lettering on the boats in the center. The only subtle difference is that the iPhone 18 Pro Max pushes a slightly brighter exposure across the trees on the far left, which comes down to personal taste.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Zoom

If there’s one category with a substantial performance gap, it’s how these two handle zoom. Because the iPhone Duo lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, it relies entirely on its 48MP main sensor and computational sensor cropping to handle zoom — and as a result, it simply can’t match the same level of detail and clarity.

You can see an immediate difference in the hot dog stand shots above, where the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s dedicated 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom resolves significantly finer detail at 10x than the iPhone Duo. From the food photos to the printed menu names, everything is much sharper and easier to read on the 18 Pro Max. My colleague dove even deeper into this matchup in his dedicated iPhone Duo zoom test, which expands on my findings.

Winner: iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Low Light

Image 1 of 2 iPhone Duo. (Image credit: Future) iPhone 18 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Even though the iPhone 18 Pro Max has a faster f/1.48 aperture on its main camera, it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference in these low-light shots indoors. The dimly lit Halloween tabletop display full of dark glass bottles and illuminated orbs is properly exposed when both phones engage Night mode.

For the most part, detail is preserved throughout the scene, including shadowed areas, without appearing too noisy or soft. I do notice, however, that the iPhone Duo pulls up the shadows a smidge better in the area around the base of the orb, but that could simply be due to where the focus and exposure were initially locked.

Winner: tie

iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off: Verdict

(Image credit: Future)

If there’s one thing my iPhone Duo vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max camera face-off proves, it’s that their main cameras perform superbly across the board. I’m not just talking about daytime scenes that are usually easy to handle — I’m referring to the demanding low-light situations that separate true flagships from everything else.

For the most part, this camera face-off comes down to a near-dead heat given the number of times they tied across categories. Sure, there are a couple of areas where I gave the nod to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but the margins were so slim that you could easily argue they could’ve been ties as well.

However, with a dedicated 48MP telephoto lens delivering native 4x optical zoom, the iPhone 18 Pro Max thoroughly outclassed the Duo’s reliance on digital sensor cropping when zooming in. That’s the single area with a substantial performance gap — so unless you crave that extra reach, you can easily get by using the Duo.

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