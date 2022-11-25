Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 release date and time: How to watch online

It's almost time to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 on cable or online. The Western drama is ramping up trouble for the Duttons, with Beth sitting in jail and John facing a threat to his governorship.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 start time, channel Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 airs Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network (via Sling (opens in new tab), Fubo (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab))

Yellowstone season 5 is already off to a great start, with the premiere breaking the show's viewership record. Since this season is the longest yet, the Paramount Network can count on several more months of huge ratings. Plus, Paramount Plus will debut the Yellowstone prequel 1923 in a few weeks.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4, titled "Horses in Heaven," sees Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) making changes at the capitol while dealing with the efforts of Market Equities executive Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) to undermine him. Senator Perry (Wendy Moniz) gives him some political advice.

Meanwhile, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is in some legal trouble after beating up Hailey (Ashley Platz) for hitting on Rip (Cole Hauser).

Here are all the details you need to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 — and you might want to check out the Black Friday Philo deal to see the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 in the U.S.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 is scheduled to air Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. However, you will need a cable package to get the channel.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Philo, by the way, is currently on sale through the weekend, and only $5 for the first month.

(opens in new tab) Philo: was $25 now $5 for the first month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off Philo's first month. And after that, it's still $15 cheaper than Sling TV. Use the promo code 'THANKS'

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the half off the first month of Sling (opens in new tab). Get either the Orange or Blue plan ($40), then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Paramount Network.

Both services are available on most, if not all, of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 for free

You can also watch Yellowstone season 5 episodes for FREE on the Paramount Network website (opens in new tab). Just click here (opens in new tab), select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

If you want to watch the entire season, however, you'll need one of the best cable TV alternatives mentioned above.

Can you watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 in the UK?

Brits can watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is available in the UK. After a seven-day free trial, the service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

Existing Sky Cinema customers (opens in new tab) can get Paramount Plus at no additional cost.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 in Canada

Canadian fans can also watch Yellowstone 5 episode 4 streaming on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). After a seven-day free trial, the service costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year CAD.

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 in Australia

Aussies can tune into Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 on Stan (opens in new tab), when it becomes available on Nov. 28.