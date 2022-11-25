Philo's $5 Black Friday deal is the cheapest way to watch Yellowstone and cut the cord

Nearly everyone, it seems, wants Black Friday deals. With the rate of price hikes these days, a lot of those people are hunting for Black Friday streaming deals. So, we've found one deal that's great for cutting the cord and watching the most popular show on TV, Yellowstone.

Right now, Philo is just $5 for the first month (opens in new tab) with the promo code 'THANKS.' This discount slashes its price to a perfectly chosen number for the moment, as we're in Yellowstone season 5 right now. Oh, and Philo also has a 7-day free trial, so cord-cutters can check it out, risk-free.

This $20-off sale arrives at a perfect inflection point for the next-cheapest streaming service, as Sling just got $5 pricier per month. So, if you want the most-affordable way to cut the cord? Philo's looking to lasso you in.

(opens in new tab) Philo: was $25 now $5 for the first month (opens in new tab)

This deal for new and eligible subscribers is 80% off Philo's first month. And after that, it's still $15 cheaper than Sling TV. Use the promo code 'THANKS'

This way, you can watch Yellowstone season 5 online (Philo has some video on demand, but we're not sure if it has all of Yellowstone backlogged) without paying prices that make you consider mortgaging your ranch — or having to get branded to make ends meet.

Philo has more than just the Paramount Network, though. Popular channels on Philo include AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, VH1, Food Network, History, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, Lifetime and Hallmark.

If that's not enough, you can always add on other channels, such as EPIX and STARZ. Philo is available on some of the best streaming devices, including Fire TV, Roku and Samsung Smart TVs. Philo lets you stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously, and includes an unlimited capacity DVR, where recordings expire after a year.