Yankees vs Indians live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the MLB Wild Card Series

Yankees vs Indians start time, channel Yankees vs Indians game 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 29). The game is on ESPN. Full series schedule below.

Play ball! It's almost time for the Yankees vs Indians live stream of game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, and the first MLB Playoffs live stream. The 2020 MLB playoffs are unusual this year, since the pandemic has forced all of this best-of-3 series to be played in Cleveland. That's right: The Yankees will be the "home team" at Progressive Field for game 2.

Yankees vs Indians game 1 looks to be a battle of Cy Young Award candidates. Cleveland pitcher Shane Bieber has had a monster season with an MLB-leading 1.63 ERA among starters. He also leads the league with 122 strikeouts. The Yankees have their own ace, Gerrit Cole, throwing in game 1.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Yankees, who started by winning 16 of 22 games, but then lost 15 of the following 20 during the season's MLB live streams.

They've won just two games out of the last eight. But New York is favored in this wild card series thanks to their offensive firepower. Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit are part of a formidable batting lineup.

Here is everything you need to watch the Yankees vs Indians live stream of game 1.

How to avoid Yankees vs Indians blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Yankees vs Indians live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Yankees vs Indians live streams in the US

In the U.S. Yankees vs Indians game 1 starts tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 29) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The rest of the MLB playoffs are also airing on ABC, ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, FS1 and Fox.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable, you'll be able to watch the Yankees vs Indians game on Sling TV or FuboTV, which are among the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is an affordable option, costing $30 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Another great live TV service is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels, including a ton of niche sports networks.

Yankees vs Indians live streams in the UK

British baseball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Yankees vs Indians live stream of game 1 at midnight BST.

BT Sport carries MLB playoff games in the UK. If you don’t have BT Sport, you can sign up for a BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Yankees vs Indians live streams in Canada

MLB fans in Canada can watch Yankees vs Indians on Sportsnet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 1 is on SN1.

Yankees vs Indians series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m. (ESPN) Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. (ESPN) *Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 1, TBD (ESPN)

* = if necessary