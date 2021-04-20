Xbox Series X restock confirmed at GameStop this week — here's the date and time of restock

While the PS5 may snatch most of the headlines, over the last month Xbox Series X restocks have actually become less frequent than Sony’s machine. This has made tracking down a next-gen Xbox pretty difficult and the few retailers that have restocked sold out at a rapid speed.

The good news for anyone still trying to buy an Xbox Series X is that gaming specialty retailer GameStop has confirmed it will be restocking the console this Wednesday (April 21) at 9 a.m. CT. So this could be your best chance to buy one for the next several weeks.

GameStop has confirmed that this will be a “sizeable” drop, so hopefully, that means the retailer has managed to secure enough units that the console doesn’t sell out before anyone but scalper bots have had the chance to checkout. Of course, in the next-gen restock game even sizeable drops tend to sell out fast, so you’ll still need to be alert and ready to go when it’s time.

One important thing to note about this latest GameStop restock is that consoles will exclusively be available for purchase through the Xbox All Access scheme. This is an official Microsoft program in which you pay for the console in monthly installments rather than all at once.

Signing up for Xbox All Access costs $25 per month and it nets you an Xbox Series X console itself as well as a subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you’ll have hundreds of games to play right from the moment you turn your new console on. The All Access scheme locks you into a 24 months contract, with zero interest, so it’s a great way to get a console without breaking the bank.

GameStop hasn’t yet confirmed if the Xbox Series S console will be included in this latest restock. The smaller, but less powerful, next-gen Xbox has seen a wave of restocks recently and has actually stayed in stock for several hours at multiple retailers. So the demand for the entry-level Xbox is clearly not as strong as it is for its beefier sibling.

How to buy an Xbox Series X at GameStop

It’s an obvious first step, but make sure you have a GameStop account set up well in advance of any restock date. You’ll need to pre-save your address and payment information as well. Half the battle with Xbox Series X restocks is managing to complete checkout before your Xbox-buying rivals, having everything pre-saved will save you precious seconds which could be the difference between victory or defeat.

Once the restock begins, if you click “add to cart” and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Or, better yet, clear your browser cookies and try opening the GameStop listing page from an incognito web browser. You may be asked to complete a captcha before adding the console to your cart, so be prepared for that as well.

As noted above this restock is solely for consoles available via the Xbox All Access scheme, so if you just want to buy an Xbox Series X with an upfront payment then maybe consider giving this restock a miss.