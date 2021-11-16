Xbox Series X backward compatibility gets a huge boost with 76 new games

In celebration of 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft unveiled a list of 76 new backwards compatible games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 eras for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.
And 37 of these games will benefit from FPS Boost, where frame rates and performance is improved without developer intervention.
There are some big hitters in both lists. All of the Max Payne and FEAR games are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S for the first time, as are classics like TimeSplitters 2, Red Dead Revolver and Manhunt. All of these will benefit from Auto HDR, and original Xbox titles will get a 4x resolution boost on Series X and Xbox One X systems, a 3x bump on Series S and a 2x enhancement on One S and One consoles.
FPS Boost, meanwhile, will allow titles like Alan Wake, Sonic Generations, Oblivion and all of the Gears of War games to hit 60 frames per second.
But while the initiative should absolutely be applauded given there was no obligation for Microsoft to return to these old games, you do get the impression that some titles in the list were included simply because they worked rather than any great public clamoring for a revival. No disrespect intended to Chicken Little (Metacritic rating: 68%) or movie tie-in party game Rio (60%), but they’re hardly Alpha Protocol, Blur or Silent Hill which all remain omitted.
Regardless, here is the full list of newly compatible games that you can put into your Xbox, hopefully the flagship console if you've been lucky with Xbox Series X restocks, without it throwing up an error:
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Nier
Aces of the Galaxy
Novadrome
Advent Rising
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
Bankshot Billiards 2
The Outfit
Beautiful Katamari
Outpost Kaloki X
Binary Domain
Quake Arena Arcade
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
RAW - Realms of Ancient War
Cloning Clyde
Red Dead Revolver
Conan
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Darwinia+
Ridge Racer 6
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Rio
Dead or Alive 3
Risen
Dead or Alive 4
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Death by Cube
Rock of Ages
Disney Universe
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Disney's Chicken Little
Scramble
Elements of Destruction
Screwjumper!
FEAR
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
FEAR 2: Project Origin
Skate 2
FEAR 3
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
FEAR Files
SpongeBob's Truth or Square
The First Templar
Star Wars Starfighter Special Edition
Gladius
Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith
Gunvalkyrie
Star Wars The Clone Wars
Islands of Wakfu
Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast
Lego Lord of the Rings
Switchball
Manhunt
Thrillville
Max Payne
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Time Pilot
Max Payne 3
TimeSplitters 2
Mini Ninjas
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Mortal Kombat
Toy Story Mania
Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
MX vs ATV Alive
Viva Pinata: Party Animals
MX vs ATV Untamed
Warlords
...and here are the games that now benefit from FPS Boost.
Alan Wake
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Assassin’s Creed
Gears of War
|Binary Domain
Gears of War 2
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Gears of War 3
Darksiders
Gears of War: Judgment
Dead Space 2
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Dead Space 3
Kameo: Elements of Power
Disney’s Chicken Little
Lego The Lord of the Rings
Dragon Age: Origins
Medal of Honor: Airborne
Dragon Age II
Mirror’s Edge
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Nier
F.E.A.R.
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
F.E.A.R. 3
Rock of Ages
Fable Anniversary
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Fable III
Sonic Generations
Fallout 3
Sonic Unleashed
Fallout: New Vegas
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Far Cry 3
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Phew. With the backwards compatible list now standing at close to 700 titles, is there any hope of more coming? Probably not: in the blog post announcing the additions, this batch was referred to as the “latest and final” drop.
Then again, the June 2019 additions were also described as “final," so maybe we can hold out a little hope for the 25th anniversary of Xbox in 2026.