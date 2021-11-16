Xbox Series X backward compatibility gets a huge boost with 76 new games

In celebration of 20 years of Xbox, Microsoft unveiled a list of 76 new backwards compatible games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 eras for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.

And 37 of these games will benefit from FPS Boost, where frame rates and performance is improved without developer intervention.

There are some big hitters in both lists. All of the Max Payne and FEAR games are playable on Xbox One and Series X/S for the first time, as are classics like TimeSplitters 2, Red Dead Revolver and Manhunt. All of these will benefit from Auto HDR, and original Xbox titles will get a 4x resolution boost on Series X and Xbox One X systems, a 3x bump on Series S and a 2x enhancement on One S and One consoles.

FPS Boost, meanwhile, will allow titles like Alan Wake, Sonic Generations, Oblivion and all of the Gears of War games to hit 60 frames per second.

But while the initiative should absolutely be applauded given there was no obligation for Microsoft to return to these old games, you do get the impression that some titles in the list were included simply because they worked rather than any great public clamoring for a revival. No disrespect intended to Chicken Little (Metacritic rating: 68%) or movie tie-in party game Rio (60%), but they’re hardly Alpha Protocol, Blur or Silent Hill which all remain omitted.

Regardless, here is the full list of newly compatible games that you can put into your Xbox, hopefully the flagship console if you've been lucky with Xbox Series X restocks, without it throwing up an error:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand Nier Aces of the Galaxy Novadrome Advent Rising Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade Otogi: Myth of Demons Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Burning Earth Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors Bankshot Billiards 2 The Outfit Beautiful Katamari Outpost Kaloki X Binary Domain Quake Arena Arcade Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed RAW - Realms of Ancient War Cloning Clyde Red Dead Revolver Conan Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Darwinia+ Ridge Racer 6 Dead or Alive Ultimate Rio Dead or Alive 3 Risen Dead or Alive 4 Risen 2: Dark Waters Death by Cube Rock of Ages Disney Universe Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Disney's Chicken Little Scramble Elements of Destruction Screwjumper! FEAR Secret Weapons Over Normandy FEAR 2: Project Origin Skate 2 FEAR 3 SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! FEAR Files SpongeBob's Truth or Square The First Templar Star Wars Starfighter Special Edition Gladius Star Wars Episode 3 Revenge of the Sith Gunvalkyrie Star Wars The Clone Wars Islands of Wakfu Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast Lego Lord of the Rings Switchball Manhunt Thrillville Max Payne Thrillville: Off the Rails Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Time Pilot Max Payne 3 TimeSplitters 2 Mini Ninjas TimeSplitters: Future Perfect Mortal Kombat Toy Story Mania Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment MX vs ATV Alive Viva Pinata: Party Animals MX vs ATV Untamed Warlords

...and here are the games that now benefit from FPS Boost.

Alan Wake Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Assassin’s Creed Gears of War Binary Domain Gears of War 2 Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed Gears of War 3 Darksiders Gears of War: Judgment Dead Space 2 Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Dead Space 3 Kameo: Elements of Power Disney’s Chicken Little Lego The Lord of the Rings Dragon Age: Origins Medal of Honor: Airborne Dragon Age II Mirror’s Edge The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Nier F.E.A.R. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City F.E.A.R. 3 Rock of Ages Fable Anniversary Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Fable III Sonic Generations Fallout 3 Sonic Unleashed Fallout: New Vegas Star Wars: The Clone Wars Far Cry 3 Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Final Fantasy XIII-2

Phew. With the backwards compatible list now standing at close to 700 titles, is there any hope of more coming? Probably not: in the blog post announcing the additions, this batch was referred to as the “latest and final” drop.

Then again, the June 2019 additions were also described as “final," so maybe we can hold out a little hope for the 25th anniversary of Xbox in 2026.