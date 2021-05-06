Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes free Spotify Premium — here’s how to claim it

Microsoft has once again teamed up with Spotify to upgrade the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Anyone on this plan, the most comprehensive and expensive Xbox Game Pass plan, will now get four months’ free access to Spotify Premium.

That includes all the perks like downloadable songs, ad-free listening and unlimited skips, though you can only take advantage of the offer if you’re a new Spotify Premium user.

Anyone with an existing Spotify Premium subscription sadly won’t get four months free. And we notice the free period is shorter than the six months of Spotify Premium access that Microsoft has previously bundled in with the Game Pass. Still, if you haven’t tried Spotify Premium before, this is a nice little bonus that could help take the sting out of dropping $499 on an Xbox Series X. Spotify’s upgraded tier usually costs $9.99 per month, so the offer is worth a little under $40.

To claim the perk, head to the Perks gallery in the Xbox Game Pass app on console, Windows or mobile. Select the Spotify Premium perk and you can redeem your free four months from there, either by opening a direct link to Spotify or by scanning the QR code that appears with your phone camera.

Spotify Premium is the latest non-gaming subscription service to get bundled with Xbox Game, which rotates similar bonuses on a monthly basis; previous offers included such services as Display Plus, Postmates Unlimited, Discord Nitro and Funimation Premium Plus.

The big new additions to Xbox Game Pass this month have been FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online; more games and DLC are set to join on May 13, including Just Cause 4: Reloaded and Psychonauts. In addition to the four free months of Spotify Premium, this month’s Ultimate-tier perks also serve up a couple of Apex Legends weapon charms and an NBA 2K21 MyTEAM bundle.