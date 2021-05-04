FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is about to become an even better deal with May’s first batch of new additions revealed to include FIFA 21 and Red Dead Online.

Announced on Xbox Wire , the May update will see the latest entry in EA Sports’ juggernaut soccer franchise get added on to Game Pass on May 6. Then a week later on May 13 RockStar’s standalone online Wild West simulator Red Dead Online will be available to download at no additional cost.

It’s worth noting that subscribers will only have access to Red Dead Online, not the full Red Dead Redemption 2 single-player mode. While the epic Western sequel has been previously available in its entirety on the service, for now, it’s just the multiplayer portion of the game that's returning to Game Pass.

These two titles aren’t the only fresh additions for May. Final Fantasy X and X-2 HD will also be joining the service. These refreshed versions of two legendary JRPGs are the perfect nostalgia hit, or an ideal entry point into the Final Fantasy series if you’ve yet to experience it. Just Cause 4: Reloaded, Outlast 2, and Psychonauts, well-timed ahead of Psychonauts 2 release in the foreseeable future, are also joining Xbox Game Pass this month.

Furthermore, if you’re a sports fan and FIFA doesn’t quite catch your eye, then extreme-sports sandbox Steep is also coming to the service this month. Overall, It’s a pretty strong line up offering something for just about every type of player. Plus, the majority of these titles will be playable on PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming, not just on Xbox Series X.

It’s not all good news for the Game Pass subscribers however, a selection of titles have also been confirmed to be leaving the service’s library on May 15. These include Alan Wake, Final Fantasy IX, and Hotline Miami. If you’ve yet to play these games then you best get a move on before they vanish from the service. Or you could buy them with the Game Pass discount so you can continue to enjoy them beyond the middle of the month.