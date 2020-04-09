Where to buy cleaning supplies: These retailers have stock

The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we shop. Items that were once commonplace — such as soap and cleaning wipes — are now nearly impossible to find at retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.

So if you've been wondering where to buy cleaning supplies online, you've landed on the right page. We're searching all reputable retailers for cleaning supplies from brands you recognize like Method, Dial, Clorox, Lysol and more.

A few things to keep in mind as you shop: Many stores are limiting the amount of product you can buy. (We've seen limits of two per person). Likewise, inventory is moving fast, so don't hesitate to buy something you see in stock. In the event that the product you're looking for does sell out, try another link or check back later in the day.

Where to buy cleaning supplies

Cleaning Accessories

Swiffer Duster Starter Kit: $7 @ Office Depot

This Swiffer starter kit includes a Swiffer duster/handle and five unscented duster refills. View Deal

ProGuard Disposable Gloves: $9 @ Office Depot

This box includes 100 disposable cleaning gloves. They can be used for food preparation, cleaning and more.View Deal

Clorox Scrub Brush: $3 @ Target

The Clorox Scrub Brush is a multipurpose brush that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces, including countertops and tile flooring. View Deal

Clorox Scrubtastic Surface Scrubber: $39 @ Home Depot

The Clorox Scrubtastic Multi-Purpose Scrubber has an expandable handle for cleaning ceilings and walls. It includes three interchangeable scrubbers. If Home Depot sells out, Target offers it for the same price.View Deal

Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $6 @ Staples

This box of Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner includes four self-adhesive gel disks. The disks disinfect and offer a fresh scent with each flush of the toilet. Newegg has it in stock for $7.View Deal

Lysol Power & Blue Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $2 @ Target

This pack of Lysol Power & Blue Toilet Bowl Cleaner helps clean and disinfect your toilet with every flush. It includes two cleaners and each device lasts for up to four weeks. View Deal

Bounty Select-A-Size 2-Ply Paper Towels: $11 @ Office Depot

These Bounty paper towels are quilted and feature Bounty's select-a-size design, which lets you use only the amount you need. It includes six big rolls. View Deal

Cleaners/Soaps

Rug Doctor Pet Carpet Cleaner: $11 @ Best Buy

This 64-ounce bottle of carpet cleaner contains no bleach, chlorine, ammonia, carcinogens, dyes or heavy metals, which makes it safe for use around pets and humans. View Deal

Windex Outdoor Cleaner: $10 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has stock of this 32-ounce bottle of Windex Outdoor Cleaner. It can be used on windows, patio furniture, play sets, and more.View Deal

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner With Bleach: $4 @ Office Depot

This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach can be used to eliminate toilet bowl stains, bacteria and odors.View Deal

Clorox Bleach Toilet Cleaner 12-Pack: $38 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has this 12-pack of Clorox Bleach Toilet Bowl Cleaner. Each bottle holds 24 ounces. This is one of the Clorox cleaners specifically recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fight against SARS-CoV-2.View Deal

Lysol Lime & Rust Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $3 @ Office Depot

This Lime & Rust toilet bowl cleaner is one of the Lysol products recommended by the EPA to fight SARS-CoV-2. It's in stock at Office Depot.

View Deal

Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol: $4 @ Petco

Petco has the Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol on sale for $4.99. The carpet cleaner is meant to remove pet stains, odors and dirt. View Deal

Method Hand Wash: $3 @ Office Depot

Method's plant-based hand soap cleans your hands without any harsh chemicals. This 12-ounce bottle costs $3.99. View Deal

Method Hand Wash Refill: $6 @ Office Depot

Along with social distancing, soap is one of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. This 1-liter pack of Method Hand Wash is intended to be a refill for bottles, but can be used on its own. View Deal

Mrs Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap: $6 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has stock of this 12.5-ounce bottle of Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap. It features aloe vera gel and olive oil to keep your hands from drying out.View Deal