Where to buy paper towels: These retailers still have stock

From drying your hands to wiping down surfaces, paper towels have come in handy during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, their versatility has led to massive paper towel shortages.

So if you're wondering where to buy paper towels, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up all the online stores where you can still buy paper towels and have them delivered to your home.

As you shop for paper towels, keep in mind that some stores may limit how much you can purchase. Likewise, paper towel inventory is rapidly fluctuating. So if an offer you click on is sold out, check that same offer later or simply try a different deal. Currently, Office Depot seems to have the largest inventory of paper towels in stock. It's a store that most people wouldn't normally gravitate to for paper towel purchases.

Some stores are limiting paper towel purchases to in-store only. In the event you do have to venture out to a store, make sure to check out our guide on where to buy face masks.

Editors' Note: In order to prevent paper towel shortages, we highly recommend that you buy only what you need for the short term. This will allow retailers to restock and for others to gain access to these products.

Where to buy paper towels

Bounty Select-A-Size 2-Ply Paper Towels: $11 @ Office Depot

These Bounty paper towels are quilted and feature Bounty's select-a-size design, which lets you use only the amount you need. It includes six big rolls. View Deal

Seventh Generation Paper Towels: $26 @ Newegg

Seventh Generation paper towels are processed without chemicals containing chlorine. This pack includes 8 rolls with 156 sheets per roll. View Deal

Bounty Essentials 2-Ply Paper Towels: $8 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has stock of the Bounty Essentials 2-Ply Paper Towels. This pack of select-a-size paper towels includes 6 rolls with 83 sheets per roll. View Deal

Sparkle 2-Ply Paper Towels: $25 @ Office Depot

These 2-ply paper towels deliver strong soaking power to wipe up daily messes. This pack includes 15 rolls with 85 sheets per roll.View Deal

Seventh Generation Recycled Napkins: $10 @ Newegg

Newegg has stock of this pack of Seventh Generation napkins. It includes 250 napkins. View Deal

Marcal 1-Ply Paper Towels: $31 @ Office Depot

This pack includes 2,000 paper towels. They're divided into packs of 8, so you can split with a neighbor. View Deal