What to watch on Netflix Top 10: Most popular shows May 28

Can't figure out what to watch on Netflix? The Netflix Top 10 list (published in the app itself) reveals the most popular shows that everyone is watching on the streaming service, giving you recommendations based on what others are trying.

Today, May 28, the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 belongs to the 2015 animated Dreamworks film Home, a goofy adventure pairing a little girl and alien. Behind it in second place is Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's return to his zombie movie origins. It's a mash-up, too, since it's also a heist flick set in Las Vegas. Joining the Netflix Top 10 list for the first time is new episodes of Ragnarok, the Norwegian mythology drama.

And continuing its streak on the Netflix Top 10 is Cocomelon, the lovable preschool kids show.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the Netflix Top 10 list on May 28.

1. Home

Previous rank: 2

Details: Movie (1 hr 34 min), rated PG

What it’s about: After an alien race called the Boov conquer Earth, they relocate the planet's human population — all except for a little girl named Tip, who's managed to hide. Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh, who seeks friendship and fun. After their mutual distrust fades , they set out to find Tip's mom but unbeknown to them, the Gorg — enemies of the Boov — are en route.

Who’s in it: Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Matt Jones.

For people who like: Animated movies with cute/weird creatures

Watch Home on Netflix

2. Army of the Dead

Previous rank: 1

Details: Movie (2 hrs 29 min), rated R

What it’s about: Set after a zombie outbreak leaves Las Vegas abandoned and ruined, Army of the Dead follows former war hero Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) who is hired by a casino boss to carry out a heist on his own business and retrieve $200 million sitting in the vault. Scott assembles a ragtag team of specialists, including the surprise addition of his daughter.

Who’s in it: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi and Garret Dillahunt.

For people who like: Zombie movies and heist movies

Watch Army of the Dead on Netflix

3. Blue Miracle

Previous rank: New

Details: Movie (1 hr 36 min), rated TV-PG

What it’s about: The family-friendly drama is based on the true story. The director of a financially struggling orphanage in Mexico partners with a grumpy, washed-up boat captain to take the kids out for a fishing tournament. They've never fished before, but luck is on their side on this sea adventure.

Who’s in it: Dennis Quaid, Raymond Cruz, Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill.

For people who like: Inspiring tearjerkers

Watch Blue Miracle on Netflix

4. Ragnarok

Previous rank: New

Details: Netflix Original, 2 seasons (12 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: The second season of the Norwegian drama continues to follow the hero's journey of Magne, the teen boy who is the embodiment of Thor. He took on Vidar, the patriarch of the Jutul family and secretly a Jotnar. Now, he'll face the rest of the Jutul family and their pollution-causing factories.

Who’s in it: David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup.

For people who like: Fantastical mythologies set in the modern day

Watch Ragnarok on Netflix

5. Who Killed Sara?

Previous rank: 3

Details: Netflix Original, 2 seasons (18 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Alex Guzmán is an innocent man wrongfully accused and convicted to prison for killing his sister, Sara. When he's released, he sets about trying to discover what really happened to Sara. His vendetta targets Sara's boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano, the heir to his wealthy family business.

Who’s in it: Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones.

For people who like: Murder mysteries with a ton of twists.

Watch Who Killed Sara? on Netflix

6. Cocomelon

(Image credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

Previous rank: 4

Details: TV series, seasons 1-2 (6 episodes)

What it’s about: Netflix is streaming hour-long highlights of the popular YouTube channel for children ages 1-4. Cocomelon teaches the alphabet, numbers and other concepts through nursery rhymes, songs and sketches.

Who’s in it: Animated characters

For people who like: Learning letters and numbers

Watch Cocomelon on Netflix

7. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Previous rank: 7

Details: Movie (1 hr 54 min), rated PG

What it’s about: Katie Mitchell, her parents, little brother and dog embark on a road trip before she starts film school for one last bonding experience. But a robot uprising by electronic devices forces the family into action mode to save the world. From the makers of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Who’s in it: Voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, and Conan O'Brien.

For people who like: Quirky, family-friendly animated movies

Watch The Mitchells vs the Machines on Netflix

8. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Previous rank: 5

Details: Netflix Original, 3 seasons (26 episodes), rated TV-Y7

What it’s about: The third season of the animated Jurassic World spinoff series catches up to the events of Fallen Kingdom, as the kids of Camp Cretaceous continue to fight for survival on the overrun-island. A familiar face from the movies makes an appearance in the new wpidoes, which also set up events for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Who’s in it: Voices of Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez.

For people who like: Slightly scary, family-friendly monster adventures

Watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous on Netflix

9. StartUp

Previous rank: 6

Details: TV series, 3 seasons (30 episodes)

What it’s about: The Crackle original drama centers on GenCoin — think a fictional version of BitCoin — a controversial digital currency developed by three entrepreneurs using dirty money. They’re targeted by an FBI agent, who isn’t exactly on the up-and-up himself.

Who’s in it: Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino.

For people who like: Crime thrillers with a tech and financial flavors

Watch StartUp on Netflix

10. The Upshaws

Previous rank: 8

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season (10 episodes), rated TV-14

What it’s about: Co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks, The Upshaws centers on a working class Black family in Indiana. The dad, Bennie, owns a garage, while mom Regina corrals their three kids. The sitcom feels like a throwback to classic family shows, but populated by a Black cast.

Who’s in it: Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

For people who like: Family sitcoms with bumbling dads

Watch The Upshaws on Netflix