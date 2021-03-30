What time is Godzilla vs Kong streaming on HBO Max?

Godzilla vs Kong details Release date: March 31 (3:01 a.m. ET)

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård

Director: Adam Wingard

Age rating: PG-13

Run time: 113 min

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Wondering what time Godzilla vs Kong hits HBO Max? Yes, the movie drops tomorrow, March 31, but many are wondering the exact time they can hit play on the huge movie, too. The movie is already breaking records for Warner Bros. Pictures, and has made fans ravenous for its release.

Those who aren't stuck at home because of social distancing are pushing this battle of the titans to the top of the charts, as the movie is already breaking records for Warner Bros. Pictures. So, if you're ready for the latest chapter of this franchise — yes, it dates back to 2014's Godzilla movie — continue on to learn how to watch Godzilla vs Kong as soon as possible.

But while Godzilla vs Kong is already tearing up international box offices, we're still waiting for it here in America. That said, provided your TV is big enough, we're sure it's going to make for a perfect experience that you can pause and rewind to see the all the action as you see fit.

What time is Godzilla vs Kong out on HBO Max?

Godzilla vs Kong arrives on HBO Max at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 31. It's already tearing up international box offices, as it came out on March 24 around the world.

HBO Max confirmed this:

In three days, witness a battle that will shake the Earth. Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters March 31 and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET. #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/3TlqV2UAJNMarch 28, 2021 See more

Unlike what's going on with Black Widow and Disney Plus Premier Access, HBO Max will stream Godzilla vs Kong without charging you extra!

That's the same time window we got for Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things. Dune is one of the other upcoming blockbuster movies that will open on HBO Max as it hits theaters.

Godzilla vs Kong reviews

Collider's Steven Weintraub wrote that you might feel like you're missing out at home, saying "The Godzilla and Kong stuff is why you pay to see this movie on an IMAX screen."

On the more positive end of the spectrum, Brandon Davis (of the Phase Zero podcast) tweeted "It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters," which is the kind of thing that makes us wish we could see it right now.

Of course, those who take their Kaiju seriously may agree with Forbes' Scott Mendelson, who called it "fine." Before comparing it to Joss Whedon's Justice League, he called Godzilla vs Kong "another 'retrofitted and pared-down for the masses' 'course correction.'"

Godzilla vs Kong trailer

This is where all the excitement started. The official Godzilla vs Kong trailer clip begins with footage of Godzilla attacking a city, and then we learn that Kong is being called in to save humanity, but he's been knocked out before he can get here.

Godzilla vs Kong cast

If you care about the weak mortals in danger in Godzilla vs Kong, know that Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) are the top-listed stars.

Here is the rest of the cast, in alphabetical order: