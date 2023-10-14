How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream RWC 2023 quarter-finals online

Both Ireland vs New Zealand and France vs South Africa would have made for dream Rugby World Cup final matchups from a neutral's perspective, but thanks to some extremely dubious planning by World Rugby, we're getting both games at the quarter-finals stage of the tournament this weekend!

Every single game from France '23 is free-to-air on ITV in the UK and some are being shown for free on Australia's 9Now service too. Don't worry if you're away right now — because you can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup from anywhere with a VPN.

2023 Rugby World Cup live stream, date, time, channels The Rugby World Cup 2023 runs from Friday (Sep. 8) to Saturday (Oct. 28).

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — 9Now (FREE STREAM) / Stan Sport

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It's almost tragic that two of the top four teams at RWC 2023 are destined to go home this early, but at the end of the day there's not a huge difference between getting knocked out in the quarters or the semis. And it's no secret that plenty of players would love to be spared the indignity of having to contest the dreaded third-place playoff.

Whoever comes out on top between hosts France and the reigning champion Springboks will face either England or Fiji in the next round, with Wales and Argentina set to fight it out for the honor of taking on No.1-ranked Ireland or the legendary All Blacks, the tournament's top scorers.

England and Wales have undoubtedly had the easiest rides of the Tier 1 nations so far, but they've done what's been expected of them. The competition steps up now.

Knockout rugby is a whole different animal, and you can follow it all by watching Rugby World Cup live streams. We'll show you how to do that below, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch every Rugby World Cup game free

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, then you can enjoy 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE.

All 48 games will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K., and select games, including the final and both semis, are free-to-air on the 9Now streaming service in Australia. All matches are also free in Ireland on either Virgin Media or RTÉ. Last of all, free-to-air SABC in South Africa will be showing all the Springboks' games.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for some of the Rugby World Cup? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Rugby World Cup live streams.

Rugby World Cup live streams by country

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams of every game on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

The final will also be shown on CNBC, and NBC will air replays of the final and two quarters.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams of every single match will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you have a valid TV license but you're not currently in the U.K., you can still watch free Rugby World Cup live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch select games from the 2023 Rugby World Cup for FREE on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. These include two quarter-finals, both semis, and the final.

Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan sub (from $10 per month after a 30-day FREE trial).

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

It's also worth noting that Sky Sports Now did have a Rugby World Cup pass available for $88.99 which would cover everything on Sky Sports and ESPN from now until November 3. However, at the time of writing it appears to have been removed from sale.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup live streams in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch every game of the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass that costs S$85.90.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.

Rugby World Cup fixtures

2023 Rugby World Cup fixtures

(All times ET)

Quarter-finals

Sat. 14 Oct. – Wales vs Argentina (11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sat. 14 Oct. – Ireland vs New Zealand (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sun. 15 Oct. – England vs Fiji (11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

(11 a.m., Stade Vélodrome, Marseille) Sun. 15 Oct. – France vs South Africa (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Semi-finals

Fri. 20 Oct. – Wales/Argentina vs Ireland/New Zealand (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

(3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris) Sat, 21 Oct. – England/Fiji vs France/South Africa (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Third-place playoff

Fri. 27 Oct. – Third-place playoff (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)

Final

Sat. 28 Oct. – 2023 Rugby World Cup Final (3 p.m., Stade de France, Paris)