Oregon vs Washington live stream: How to watch 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game online, start time, odds

Undefeated Washington were the only team to get the better of Oregon this season, but since that 36-33 thriller in October, the Ducks have embarked on an ultra-dominant six-game winning streak, while the Huskies have been sailing far too close to the wind for comfort. Anything could happen in this 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game and we wouldn't be surprised.

Oregon vs Washington is live on ABC and ESPN3 in the U.S., Sky Sports in the U.K., and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Oregon vs Washington live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Oregon vs Washington live stream takes place on Friday, Dec. 1.

► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 2) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 2)

• U.S. — ABC | ESPN3 (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports

The Oregon offense, led by Heisman Trophy contender Bo Nix, has racked up at least 31 points in every game this season, and over the course of their winning streak the Ducks have outscored their opponents by a whopping 252-96. And yet.

They put up 33 points, 541 yards (204 rushing) and zero turnovers against their Border War foes, and it still wasn't enough. The Oregon O-line has also allowed just five sacks all season – the best numbers in the entirety of the FBS – but it's Washington that remains unbeaten, despite last posting a double-digit winning margin in September.

Call it big-game intelligence, good fortune, or an elite mentality, but the Huskies just have a knack for getting the job done. It helps that they have a Heisman Trophy candidate of their own in Michael Penix Jr., who threw four touchdown passes in their October meeting, capped by an 18-yard completion to Rome Odunze in the last two minutes.

You’ll need to watch an Oregon vs Washington live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Oregon vs Washington live stream from anywhere

Oregon vs Washington live streams by country

How to watch Oregon vs Washington live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Oregon vs Washington is going to be broadcast on ABC and live streamed on ESPN3.

There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to get it through one of the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best-value cable replacement of the lot. ESPN3 is included in the $40/month Orange plan, while ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, with the package costing $45/month.

So you may prefer Fubo, which has ABC but not ESPN3. It costs $75/month for 121 channels, including all the major broadcast networks and more.

Sling TV offers access to both ABC and ESPN3, but through different plans. You'll want Sling Blue to watch ABC (in selected regions). It costs $45/month and include dozens of other great channels. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes ESPN3.

Fubo has all of the major networks including ABC, ESPN and Fox.

How to watch Oregon vs Washington live streams in the U.K.

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, which is showing the Oregon vs Washington game.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, you can use a VPN to live stream the action.

How to watch Oregon vs Washington in Australia

Aussies can watch Oregon vs Washington on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

What are the Oregon vs Washington odds?

At the time of publication, Oregon are -9.5 point favorites according to DraftKings, but this matchup could go any which way.