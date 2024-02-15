How to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ online — stream the Oscar-nominated Nolan movie

One of the biggest and most critically acclaimed movies of 2023, "Oppenheimer" is set to make a huge splash at the upcoming 2024 Oscars and is already the favorite in multiple major categories including Best Actor, Best Director and, the big one, Best Picture.

Director Christopher Nolan has made no secret about his preference for watching movies on the big screen, but his latest movie is now heading to streaming. Nolan’s box-office breaking biopic is set to arrive on Peacock in the U.S. from tomorrow (Feb. 16) and we’ll show you have to watch “Oppenheimer” from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

"Oppenheimer" streaming details "Oppenheimer" will be available for streaming in the U.S. starting Friday, February 16, 2024.

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

A remarkable exploration of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), and how he became known as “the father of the atomic bomb” for his part in the Manhattan Project. “Oppenheimer” is a historical epic in every sense of the world. It packs career-best performances from pretty much its entire case including not just Murphy but also Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and many more recognizable actors.

Leaping between eras of Oppenheimer’s life, Nolan doesn’t just look at the physicist's history-shaping achievements, but also his flawed personal relationship, and how creating a weapon of unimaginable destruction weighed heavy on him throughout his life. It’s a modern masterpiece. And don’t just take my word for it — the movie holds a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

So, if you missed the Barbenheimer craze last summer when it felt like the whole world was watching “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” at the same time, here’s how to watch “Oppenheimer” online from anywhere. And we’ve also got a guide to watching all of the best 2024 Oscar picks.

How to watch 'Oppenheimer' in U.S.

"Oppenheimer" is exclusively streaming in the U.S. via Peacock starting Friday, February 16. Consider it a President's Day treat for the long holiday weekend.

A Peacock subscription costs $5.99 per month, or you can opt for a Premium Plus plan which removes some ads and costs $11.99/month. Unfortunately, Peacock no longer offers a free trial so you will need to sign up to watch "Oppenheimer".

Alternatively, "Oppenheimer" is now available to buy or rent starting from just $5.99 on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube. You can also buy the movie on DVD, Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD, which Nolan argues is the best way to watch at home.

Peacock doesn't just have the exclusive streaming rights to "Oppenheimer", it also packs a vast library of popular movies drawn from various studios alongside loads of NBC favorites. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, and Law & Order, as well as must-watch originals such as Ted and Poker Face. You can also stream sports like English Premier League soccer.

Watch 'Oppenheimer' from anywhere

How to watch 'Oppenheimer' from anywhere in the world

What if you're usually based in the U.S. but are overseas right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a separate service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch "Oppenheimer" on a streaming platform you already pay for at home.

'Oppenheimer' streams by country

How to watch 'Oppenheimer' in Canada

"Oppenheimer" hit theaters in Canada last summer but it's not currently available on any streaming services in the Great White North. However, you can buy or rent the movie via Amazon Prime, Apple TV and YouTube starting from CA$5.99.

How to watch 'Oppenheimer' in the U.K.

Peacock isn't available in the U.K. with the service's content usually landing on Sky instead, and that includes "Oppenheimer". But viewers in Nolan's native Britain will have to wait to watch as it won't arrive on Sky Cinema and NOW until April 12.

If you can't wait two extra months, the movie can already be purchased or rented via Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV.

How to watch 'Oppenheimer' in Australia

It's a similar situation in Australia, "Oppenheimer" is not included in any streaming service library but is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and YouTube.

'Oppenheimer' trailer

'Oppenheimer' cast

"Oppenheimer" has a sizeable cast of recognizable names with all of them delivering impressive performances. It's no surprise the movie has representatives in three of the four acting categories a this years Academy Award and Cillian Murphy is the odds-on favorite to scoop the Best Actor gong for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer.