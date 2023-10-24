Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream: How to watch Champions League game online and on TV, team news

The Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream is a chance for the Magpies to strengthen their position at the top of Group F, while the visitors are in need of three points — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

The Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream takes place today (Wednesday, Oct. 25).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

The Toon Army are still on cloud nine after their historic 4-1 victory over French champion PSG in their previous Champions League group match. Newcastle’s nervy goalless draw with AC Milan had suggested the Magpies may struggle to compete at this level, but such a convincing win over a Parisian side bursting with quality has sent a message to the rest of the group. Currently, Newcastle are topping the so-called “Group of Death” and another big win at St James’ Park would put them in the driver's seat to qualify for the first knockout stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s CL campaign hasn’t started quite as brightly. The German side lost to PSG in their first group match before playing out a goalless draw in front of their own supporters against AC Milan. After failure to win either of these games, BVB are sitting at the bottom of the table and risk being cut adrift if they don’t manage to claim all three points against Newcastle. However, the side’s strong Bundesliga league form is a comfort. Dortmund have won their last five league games in a row, and haven’t tasted defeat domestically yet this season.

Here's how they line up:

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Dortmund: Kobel, Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini;, Can, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Reus, Fullkrug, Malen.

Can Newcastle pull off another remarkable Champions League result in front of a sold-out St James’ Park crowd, or will Dortmund finally get their own CL campaign up and running? You’ll need to watch a Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need below.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream

The Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world

ExpressVPN offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service.

The game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. Fubo's Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) as the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD).

How to watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan costs $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

How to watch the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Dortmund live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial.

