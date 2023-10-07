Fiji vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online for free

Fiji vs Portugal is a defining fixture at the Rugby World Cup 2023, with the Pacific Islanders knowing a victory of any sort or bonus point defeat secures safe passage to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007. Such a result would also knock out Australia.

If you're on the lookout for a Fiji vs Portugal live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game potentially for FREE.

Fiji vs Portugal live live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Oct. 8)

• Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 9)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A late fumble away from beating Wales before a spectacular 22-15 defeat of Australia, Fiji is unquestionably the neutrals' darling at the RWC 2023. Now, Simon Raiwalui's side just needs to finish the job, but the pressure is intense. The Flying Fijians were 9-0 down at half time to Georgia last week and struggling to deal with expectations as favorites, but put in a fine performance after the interval – led by substitute Frank Lomani's excellence from the kicking tee – to win 17-12. Center Josua Tuisova will stay with the squad despite his son's tragic recent death. A try bonus point or losing bonus point is all Fiji needs to reach the last eight and knock out beleaguered Australia.

Portugal, though, will be no pushovers. Os Lobos opened the scoring last weekend against the mighty Wallabies and though Tomas Appleton's side eventually fell to a 34-14 defeat, it showed the European qualifiers' improvements this tournament to the point there are rumors the country could face England A in the future. Appleton's center partner Pedro Bettencourt has looked dangerous throughout in France and will look for his country's first tournament win.

Below we've got all the details you need to get Fiji vs Portugal live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe.

How to watch the Fiji vs Portugal live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of Fiji vs Portugal and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV4 and ITVX in the U.K..

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the Fiji vs Portugal live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the Fiji vs Portugal live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Fiji vs Portugal live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Fiji vs Portugal live stream.

How to watch a Fiji vs Portugal live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Fiji vs Portugal Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Fiji vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Fiji vs Portugal (kick-off at 8 a.m. Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Fiji vs Portugal live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 a.m. SGT Monday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.