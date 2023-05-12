Warriors vs. Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 6, start time, channel

The Warriors vs. Lakers live stream puts Golden State against the wall again. Yes, we're at another elimination game for Steph Curry's squad as the second NBA Playoff live stream of the evening is almost here.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 live stream cheat sheet Date: Today (Friday, May 12)

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: ESPN on Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

In Game 5, Golden State's defense managed to be enough to keep the Lakers from closing the series. The Warriors were boosted by Stephen Curry's 27 points and Andrew Wiggins' 25 points, with Draymond Green posted 20.

That said, LA was also down one Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter, after he was inadvertently hit by Kevon Looney in the head. Davis is expected back for Game 6.

DraftKings (opens in new tab), at the time of publication, still has the Lakers (-140) as favorites, and Warriors (+120) as the underdogs. So, betting $140 on the Lakers would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the Warriors would net you $120.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers live stream online, which follows the Knicks vs. Heat live stream.

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting ESPN? Even if you can't watch the Warriors vs. Lakers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Warriors vs. Lakers live streams around the world

Warriors vs. Lakers live streams in the U.S.

The Warriors vs. Lakers live stream is on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT today (May 10).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT.

Instead, you consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has ESPN and TNT. For future NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling Orange also gets you ESPN, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. will be able to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers live stream. The NBA Playoff game will be on at 3 a.m. BST on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Arena.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Warriors vs. Lakers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Warriors vs. Lakers live stream on TSN. It's airing on TSN1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Warriors vs. Lakers live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Warriors vs. Lakers live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).