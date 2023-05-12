Knicks vs. Heat live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 6, start time, channel

New York enters white-shirt nation again for the Game 6 Knicks vs. Heat live stream. Tonight, in the first of two NBA Playoff live streams, we see if the visitors can win again — without MSG vociferously supporting them.

Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 live stream cheat sheet Date: Today (Friday, May 12)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: ESPN on Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The Heat, undefeated at home during the 2023 playoffs, look to ensure they won't have to play at MSG again this post-season. Butler tried to do it all, and cut the Knicks lead down to as low as two points, but the resilient Knicks were too much.

This was partially thanks to full-game performances from Jalen Brunson (38 points) and Quentin Grimes (8 points), with Brunson also posting nine rebounds and seven assists. Julius Randle added 24 points, though his face got a little swollen thanks to contact with Bam Adebayo.

DraftKings (opens in new tab), at the time of publication, has the Heat (-215) as favorites, and Heat (+185) as the underdogs. So, betting $215 on the Heat would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the Heat would net you $185.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Knicks vs. Heat live stream online, (which is folllowed by the Warriors vs. Lakers live stream):

Knicks vs. Heat live streams around the world

Knicks vs. Heat live streams in the U.S.

The Knicks vs. Heat live stream is on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET today (May 12).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT, so you might not want it — as that network has been crucial for playoffs.

Instead, consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has ESPN and TNT in its Orange channel pack. For future NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling is 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab) making it a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs. Sling's Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Can you watch Knicks vs. Heat live streams in the UK?

NBA fans in the UK may not be able to watch the Knicks vs. Heat live stream on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), as we can't find it on the schedule.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Knicks vs. Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Knicks vs. Heat live stream on TSN. It's airing on TSN1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBA playoffs coverage begins half-an-hour earlier, at 7 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Knicks vs. Heat live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Knicks vs. Heat live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

