Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock coming today — time and how to get yours

A fresh batch of Walmart Black Friday deals are set to go live today, and alongside dozens of discounts will be both a PS5 restock and an Xbox Series X restock. The drops are currently scheduled to begin simultaneously at 4 p.m. ET.



Walmart Plus members get early access to all of the retailer’s Black Friday deals, and that includes today’s restocks. Membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option. You cannot get early access to either restock if you’ve got a free trial account, you will need to have a paid Walmart Plus subscription to participate.

Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock (in stock at 4 p.m. ET)

PS5: $499 @ Walmart PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps.

Walmart Plus: $12.95/month @ Walmart Walmart Plus: $12.95/month @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option.

The date of this next PS5 and Xbox Series X stock drop was announced several days ago but the timing was only confirmed this morning via a note on the retailer’s website. This notification alerts Walmart Plus members that a restock is coming this afternoon and that supplies will be limited.

It's worth remembering that Walmart releases stock every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the hour during a restock. So if either console shows up as sold out after a few seconds, refresh the page and check again as the restock will likely last around an hour. Walmart may require you to "press and hold" a buy button to ensure you're not a bot trying to buy up consoles.

Anyone without a Walmart Plus membership could have the opportunity to buy a console when this batch of Walmart Black Friday deals become available to all shoppers at around 6 p.m. ET. However, we expect that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be sold out by then. If you really want a console, it would be wise to invest in a Walmart Plus membership.

If you’re unsuccessful during this latest Walmart PS5 restock, or refuse to sign up for Walmart Plus, don’t give up hope. Now that Black Friday is just days away we’re expecting plenty of retailers to use the allure of a next-gen console restock to draw customers to their websites. So, keep our PS5 restock hub bookmarked and we’ll flag any updates the second we get them.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours. So it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock. Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

