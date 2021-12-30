Vikings vs Packers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Vikings vs Packers live stream puts these divisional rivals on the field at Lambaeu with a chance to impact the other's playoff standings. For the Pack, their most direct way of clinching the NFC's top seed is to win this matchup and have the Cowboys fall to the Cardinals. As for Minnesota, they'll need to win this NFL live stream and get some help across the conference.

Vikings vs Packers channel, start time The Vikings vs Packers live stream is Sunday (Jan. 2).

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Vikings (7-8) playoff chances are shrinking by the week and they’re road to the playoffs doesn’t get any easier this week as they face, not only a divisional opponent, but also the best team in the NFL.

Minnesota occupied the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC heading into week 16, but their loss to the Rams’ last week and the Eagles beating the Giants, elevated Philly into the seven-seed and for now, bounced the Vikings out of contention. If the Vikings are going to get the wins they need to get back in the playoff picture, they'll need to protect the football. That’s something that’s been easier said that done over the last few weeks.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown four interceptions over the last three weeks, which is very out of character for the 10-year veteran. Cousins threw just three picks over the Vikings’ first 12 games of the season.

The Packers (12-3) may be a team that the Vikings are catching at the worst possible time considering Minnesota’s recent turnover concerns. Green Bay is coming off a four-pick game against the Browns and have forced a total of nine turnovers over their last four games. They now lead the NFL with 16 takeaways.

Aaron Rodgers continues to do “Aaron Rodgers” things throwing 33 touchdowns with just four interceptions, best ratio in the NFL. Rodgers has been particularly hot over the last five weeks throwing 16 touchdown passes with no interceptions. His last pick came in week 10 against the Seahawks.

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The over/under is 47.5.

How to watch Vikings vs Packers live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Vikings vs Packers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Vikings vs Packers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Vikings vs Packers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 2).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Vikings vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Vikings vs Packers live stream.

Vikings vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Vikings vs Packers on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Vikings vs Packers live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Vikings vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.