Chiefs vs Bengals live stream is today: How to watch NFL week 17 online

The Chiefs vs Bengals live stream has the potential for a shootout! With both these team coming off very impressive offensive performances in week 16, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will try to keep their teams riding a high in this NFL live stream.

The Chiefs vs Bengals live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 2).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Chiefs (11-4) are where most people expected them to be at this point in the season, they just took a much different route to get there. Kansas City started the season just 3-4, worst start since Patrick Mahomes has been their full-time starter. However, they brushed aside that slow start and now not only own the top spot in the AFC, but also are in the midst of a season-long eight-game winning streak.

Kansas City’s defense has really taken over as the more dominant force during their season turnaround, but Mahomes has finally regained his MVP form. Over his last three games, Mahomes has thrown eight touchdown passes to just one interception. He’s also managed to post a passer rating of at least 105 in three straight games, compared just four such games through the team’s first 12 games.

The Bengals (9-6) got exactly what they needed last week; a blowout win over a divisional opponent that gave them some breathing room atop the AFC North. Joe Burrow threw for a franchise record 525 yards and four touchdowns while completing 37-of-his-46 passes. His performance was just the 24th 500-plus-yard game in NFL history. Not bad for the 25-year-old.

As part of Cincinnati’s offensive onslaught, wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase both had huge games as did running back Joe Mixon. Higgins caught 12 passes for 194 yards and two scores, while Chase caught seven passes for 125 yards. Mixon piled up 135 yards of total offense with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

The Chiefs are 5-point favorites against the Bengals. The over under is 49.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT today (Dec. 26)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Chiefs vs Bengals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Bengals.

Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chiefs vs Bengals live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.