Verizon Mother's Day sale offers BOGO deals on iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy S21

It's never too early to start thinking about Mother's Day gifts. To help with your shopping, Verizon is offering BOGO sales on two of our favorite phones — the iPhone 12 Pro and the Galaxy S21 5G.

Currently at Verizon, buy an iPhone 12 Pro and get a free iPhone 12 Pro on the house. Likewise, buy a Galaxy S21 5G and get a free Galaxy S21 5G courtesy of Verizon. In both instances, you'll need to make your purchase via monthly installments and the phones must include an Unlimited plan. Otherwise, the Mother's Day sale applies to any configuration. It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals and Galaxy S21 deals we've seen.

In our iPhone 12 Pro review, we gave the Editor's Choice phone our highest recommendation. Its A14 Bionic CPU blows away the competition by a landslide. Plus, we also like that the iPhone 12 Pro now uses Ceramic Shield glass, which is rated for four times better drop performance than the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple also claims that the back glass is 2x tougher than the iPhone 11 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S21 offers a fantastic display, powerful cameras, and an overall refined smartphone experience at a competitive price. On the hardware side of things, you get a 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 12MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. There's also a 10MP front camera and support for 8K video recordings at 24 fps.

Make sure to follow our Memorial Day sales coverage for any future discounts on iPhones, Galaxy phones, and more.