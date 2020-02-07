The Kindle is only $65 right now, just in time for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is next week, and we're guessing you haven't bought a gift for your loved one (or ones) yet. Luckily Amazon has nearly all its best-selling devices on sale, and with Amazon Prime everything will arrive in time for date night.

Right now you can buy the excellent Echo Show 8 smart display for just $89.99, while you can score the all-new Kindle for only $64.99.

Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, playing music, getting recipe advice and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy.View Deal

That's not the only Kindle deal we've got our eyes on. Amazon's also got savings of up to $40 on the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, with pre-Valentine's Day pricing of $89.99. And you don't even need a significant other to get in on the savings -- treat yourself to one of the best Kindles available.

And if you've been in the market for a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, now is a good time to score the Amazon Echo Buds for $89.99. That's $40 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99 for Valentine's Day.View Deal

