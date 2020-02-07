The Kindle is only $65 right now, just in time for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is next week, and we're guessing you haven't bought a gift for your loved one (or ones) yet. Luckily Amazon has nearly all its best-selling devices on sale, and with Amazon Prime everything will arrive in time for date night.
Right now you can buy the excellent Echo Show 8 smart display for just $89.99, while you can score the all-new Kindle for only $64.99.
Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $89.99 @ Amazon
The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, playing music, getting recipe advice and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy.View Deal
All-new Kindle: was $84.99 now $64.99 @ Amazon
This e-reader model packs built-in lighting, so you're not at the whims of daylight or bedside lamps. View Deal
That's not the only Kindle deal we've got our eyes on. Amazon's also got savings of up to $40 on the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, with pre-Valentine's Day pricing of $89.99. And you don't even need a significant other to get in on the savings -- treat yourself to one of the best Kindles available.
And if you've been in the market for a top-notch pair of wireless earbuds, now is a good time to score the Amazon Echo Buds for $89.99. That's $40 off its regular price and the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've seen this month.
Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99 for Valentine's Day.View Deal
Check out our growing list of the best Valentine's Day deals for even more inspiration.