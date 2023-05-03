Unblock censored content for just $2.19 a month with Private Internet Access

No matter where you are in the world, there always seems to be something that you can't access on the internet. Whether that's watching US Netflix exclusives in the UK or Canada, using ChatGPT in Iran or Russia, or browsing basically an day-to-day website in China, using the best VPN is the only way to get access.

Fitting the bill perfectly is Private Internet Access, and it's currently on offer. Starting at just $2.19 a month (opens in new tab), it's a super cheap VPN, but don't be fooled – in our rigorous testing, it delivered the goods.

The current deal offers a mega 82% off compared to paying monthly, which works out at less than $57 all-in for over 2 years of cover. Many rivals charge that much for a single year, making this one of the best VPN deals on the market today.

With great streaming support and excellent censorship-evading abilities, for many PIA could be the perfect balance of great privacy, speedy performance and near-unbeatable value. Read on for more info on this deal...

What's so good about this PIA deal?

Obviously, the headline price of $2.19 a month is incredibly tempting. However, when it comes to protecting yourself online, price isn't the only factor to consider.

PIA has recently passed a rigorous Deloitte audit of its no-logs policy, which ensures that no user data is ever stored by the VPN. This means that even if authorities come knocking for information, there'll be nothing to hand over.

When it comes to functioning as a streaming VPN, PIA also impresses. In our hands-on testing we found it was able to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Connection speeds weren't class-leading but, peaking at around 510Mbps, it's faster than most domestic connections.

What's more, if you're in a country that blocks websites like Facebook, Twitter, ChatGPT and more, PIA is absolutely capable of getting you access. This is great for both those living in these regions as well as tourists or businesspeople visiting for work.

The provider also boasts a huge 10,000+ servers worldwide, and even operates at least one US VPN server in every state. Combine that with powerful apps that offer all the basics like a kill switch, AES-256 encryption and split tunneling, as well as advanced features like port forwarding and a command-line client, and you've got yourself a seriously potent provider.

