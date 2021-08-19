Titans vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Titans vs Buccaneers live stream will be a classic example of what the preseason is all about; tryouts. With many starters expected to sit out, fans will see who really wants to make a roster in this NFL live stream.

Titans vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Titans vs Buccaneers live stream will begin Saturday August 21 at 7.30 p.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast to the Tennessee market on 2ABC and to the Tampa Bay market on NBC 8.

Tom Brady threw two passes last week when the Buccs opened their preseason against the Bengals and those were probably two more passes than Brady will throw on Saturday against the Titans. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday, “We probably won’t play any starters.” The reigning Super Bowl Champion head coach pointed to the joint practices he’s holding with Tennessee this week as a reason to hold his main guys out. In other words, he’s seen enough contact with his first string.

Tampa fans can expect a healthy dose of Blane Gabbert at quarterback for this match-up while Titans fans will likely see more Logan Woodside under center. A seventh-round pick from the 2018 draft, Woodside made the most of his opportunity to start for Tennessee last week, completing 10-of-15 pass attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown. In total, he helped put together three scoring drives despite being sacked three times in the first half.

On the defensive side of the ball, Titans fans have to be pleased with the performance of rookie Rashad Weaver. The fourth-round pick came up with a sack and a half against the Falcons in his pro debut.

The Buccs are 1-point favorites as they host the Titans. The over/under is 35.

How to watch Titans vs Buccaneers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Titans vs Buccaneers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Titans vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the US, the Titans vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast at 7.30 p.m. ET / 4.30 p.m. PT Saturday, August 21 to local markets on 2 ABC (Tennessee) and NBC 8 (Tampa Bay). It will also be available regionally in other parts of Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Indiana.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Titans vs Buccaneers game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Titans vs Buccaneers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Titans vs Buccaneers.

Titans vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Titans vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 12.30 a.m. BST Sunday morning.

Titans vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.