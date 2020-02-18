This super-cheap Dell XPS 13 deal just destroyed Black Friday

Dell is currently offering an XPS 13 deal that's a million times better than every XPS 13 deal we've seen over the last year.

For a limited time (it's already 88% claimed), you can get the 2019 Dell XPS 13 (7390) for $799.99. Traditionally priced at $1,199, that's a generous $400 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this laptop.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $799.99. That's $400 off and one of the best XPS prices we've seen for this configuration. It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 4K: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Dell isn't the only retailer offering killer XPS 13 deals. Amazon currently has the XPS 13 4K on sale for $1,399.99. That's $400 off and one of the lowest price we've seen for the 4K XPS. It packs a 4K display, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent configuration for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and its ability to perform well under pressure. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give users more screen real estate to get their work done.

In terms of performance, the Whiskey Lake CPU let us stream Netflix while also opening 25 additional Google Chrome tabs running either a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, or YouTube without so much as a hiccup.

Like we said, this laptop is already 84% sold out, so don't hesitate to get this killer XPS 13 deal.