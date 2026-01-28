<a id="elk-3deabc91-aa0f-42e6-b8f6-0254a8582888"></a><h2 id="revenue-growth-last-quarter-2">Revenue growth last quarter</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5bac9110-37e7-4bec-984d-8f7ef2d91753"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5760px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.67%;"><img id="YEMJxidKC2ebeKjLAh5qxg" name="shutterstock_1491230117.jpg" alt="tesla logo" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/YEMJxidKC2ebeKjLAh5qxg.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5760" height="3840" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="8141757e-d4d1-469c-96d5-b4b180658dce">Interestingly, Tesla reported <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/22/tesla-tsla-q3-2025-earnings-report.html" target="_blank">revenue growth</a> with its <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://assets-ir.tesla.com/tesla-contents/IR/TSLA-Q3-2025-Update.pdf" target="_blank">Q3 2025 earnings report</a>, recording a 12% year-over-year increase &mdash; but it came at a cost with dwindling margins from its electric vehicles. Despite this, the company did manage to deliver a record 497,099 vehicles for the third quarter alone. That's actually the highest quarterly total in the company's history.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>