<a id="elk-b6092eec-8c57-4782-afc6-92a84e57cc52"></a><h2 id="all-eyes-on-microsoft-s-stock-2">All eyes on Microsoft&rsquo;s stock</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ab37b559-c244-4e39-a428-da322a822d06"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1754px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.25%;"><img id="AtxzGhwuwGoiDv8zTJ5Lfi" name="Screenshot 2026-01-28 at 11.33.32" alt="Microsoft's current stock price over a 5-day period as of January 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/AtxzGhwuwGoiDv8zTJ5Lfi.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1754" height="1162" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Google)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b59fc845-6239-4ceb-acb8-30d2ae4f005b">Microsoft&rsquo;s Q2 fiscal earnings today could make or break its current stock price. The software giant&rsquo;s stock has underperformed compared to the rest of the tech sector over the last six months and is currently down by around 14% at $478 since its all-time high off $555 at the end of last year.</p><p>If Microsoft can show its massive investment in AI has paid off in terms of revenue, its stock could jump up.</p>