Huge Alienware laptop Black Friday sale has kicked off — get up to $800 off right now!

Alienware makes some of the best gaming laptops you can buy today, but they can come with a hefty price tag. But if there’s one thing we know about Black Friday sale season, it’s that while you can predict many deals, some savings can hit you hard from out of nowhere!

For example, Dell’s Black Friday bonanza is as predictable as day turning into night, but what we didn’t expect is to see up to $800 off the latest and greatest RTX 40-series Alienware hardware.

This includes the Alienware x14 for less than $1,500 , an RTX 4060-armed Alienware x16 with $400 off the price tag , and that mammoth m18 with RTX 4090 for nearly a thousand bucks off ! Rather than me blather on about them, let’s just cut to the chase.

Alienware gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Alienware x14 R2 (RTX 4050): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Dell

Right now, you can get $300 off the decently-specced Alienware x14 R2 — packing an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. If you’re taking your first step into PC gaming and want to treat yourself to a blinder of a premium laptop, this is a great option.

Alienware x14 R2 (RTX 4060): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Dell

That same $300 discount applies to the x14 R2 with the more powerful RTX 4060 GPU. Pair the DLSS 3.0 frame generation with its gorgeous 14-inch QHD panel with 165Hz refresh rate, and this is a fantastic ultraportable gaming system!

Alienware x16 (RTX 4060): was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Dell

However, in comes the Alienware x16 with the same GPU, more powerful CPU, and a larger 16-inch QHD+ panel — all for the same price as the smaller x14 just above. If portability is not your ultimate priority, and you’re looking for peak price-to-performance, this is an incredible value package.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4080): was $2,699 now $2,099 @ Dell

We’re taking a big step up here in terms of power — RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of on-board graphics memory, and a blindingly fast Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. With $600 off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on one of our favorite gaming laptops, which packs a gorgeous display, incredible power and impressive thermal management.

Alienware m16 (RTX 4090): was $3,499 now $2,799 @ Dell

And now, we reach the top of the line. Switch out that GPU for the cutting-edge RTX 4090 monster that eats Cyberpunk’s ultra RT settings for breakfast, double the RAM to 32GB and the storage to 2TB, and you’ve got a fantastic future-proof beast of a gaming laptop that’s perfect for enthusiasts and pros alike.

Alienware m18 (RTX 4090): was $3,799 now $2,999 @ Dell

With the same specs as the m16 (seriously, no game will stress this thing for a long time to come), and a larger 18-inch FHD+ panel with a blisteringly fast 480Hz refresh rate, this is the ultimate pro’s choice — perfect for serious esports players.