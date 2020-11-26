This $449 70-inch 4K TV just won Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday deals season is the best time to shop for TVs at rock-bottom prices, and Black Friday 2020 is keeping that reputation alive. If you've been hoping to strike gold and get a truly massive screen with 4K Ultra HD quality, your wait is over.

Right now you can get a massive Hisense 70-inch 4K TV for just $449 at Best Buy, which is $200 off and one of the best Black Friday TV deals yet. The H65-series boasts a solid picture with Dolby Vision and built-in Android TV smarts.

Hisense 70" 4K Android TV: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

Get a massive 70-inch 4K TV with Android TV built in for $200 off. Stream Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more in Ultra-HD glory with Dolby Vision. It comes with Google Assistant, plus three HDMI and two USB ports.

View Deal

The Hisense 70" Smart TV offers great image quality for the price tag, mostly thanks to its deep blacks and high-quality contrast. It also boasts some good upscaling, so that even 1080p content still looks quite good.

The built-in audio is decent, and you can improve your experience by snagging one of these Black Friday soundbars, too. That said, what the speakers lack in depth they more than make up for in power. Feel free to bust out your best and loudest karaoke voice while streaming Disney Plus.

The fact that it's a Smart Android TV adds a lot of value, with access to over 4000 apps and games, while the Hisense H65-series handles the processor demands with relative ease. You can also pair the Hisense remote to your TV to take advantage of Google Assistant.

For a low-cost extra large-screen TV, it doesn't get any better than this. Be sure to check out all the best Black Friday deals and bookmark our Cyber Monday deals page for more savings.

Shop more Black Friday sales