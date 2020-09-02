The Mandalorian season 2 release date revealed — and it's almost here

The Mandalorian season 2 release date has finally been revealed. We've known that Baby Yoda and his bounty hunter dad would be back for more space and planet-hopping adventures in October, but now we can mark our calendars.

Disney Plus announced The Mandalorian season 2 release date is October 30. The news was first posted on Twitter.

This is the day. New Episodes Streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus.

The Mandalorian season 2 finished filming on March 8, just a few days before movie and television productions shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy told The Wrap, "It was literally five days and the country went down. We were enormously lucky."

The show was able move straight into post-production editing and visual effects thanks to the efforts of LucasFilm's IT department.

The Mandalorian was a breakout hit and helped Disney Plus have a successful launch. The Star Wars series ended up being a surprise Emmy nominee for Outstanding Drama.

Season 2 will continue the adventures of The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) and The Child (called Baby Yoda by fans). In the finale, the duo jetted off to find The Child's home world, narrowly escaping the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). But the villain survived his TIE fighter wreck and he's wielding the deadly Darksaber, so Mando and Baby Yoda aren't safe yet.

Not much is known about The Mandalorian season 2's storylines, but there is some info about the cast. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano will be back as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga and former shock trooper Cara Dune, respectively.

Rosario Dawson is reportedly joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano, the Jedi who was formerly Anakin Skywalker's padawan. Ahsoka has previously been seen as an animated character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Star Wars veteran Temuera Morrison (who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones) is reportedly appearing in season 2 as Boba Fett. Michael Biehn (The Terminator), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) are also rumored to have roles.

Disney Plus hasn't confirmed The Mandalorian season 2's release schedule, but it's likely to air one episode per week like the first season.

In addition to The Mandalorian, there are several Star Wars series in the works at Disney Plus, including the animated Bad Batch, a Cassian Andor spinoff, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and a potential Lando Calrissian show with Donald Glover.