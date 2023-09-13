One Piece season 2: Everything we know so far

Yo-ho-ho, we're all hoping for another bite of Gum Gum Fruit with One Piece season 2.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's mega-popular anime and manga series has been a massive success. Since its debut on August 31, the show skyrocketed to the top of the streamer's charts in 84 countries, surpassing records set by Netflix original series Stranger Things and Wednesday.

The colorful high-seas adventure follows rubber boy Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), aspiring King of the Pirates, as he seeks the legendary pirate Gold Roger's treasure: the One Piece. But a pirate is nothing without his crew, so Luffy invites the kind but shrewd thief Nami (Emily Rudd) and pirate hunter Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu) to journey by his side as the Straw Hat Pirates.

With the Straw Hat crew's first adventure in the can, fans are looking ahead to see if a potential season 2 is in the cards. Though Netflix hasn't officially confirmed a second season, things are certainly looking positive for the live-action version of Monkey D. Luffy's fantastic adventure. We may not have all the details just yet, but here's everything we know so far about One Piece season 2.

Netflix hasn't officially greenlit One Piece season 2, so It's hard to say when we might see it. If things stay on track, it could be as early as next fall. One Piece hit the streaming platform in August 2023. If all goes well, we'll likely see a similar release date for a new set of episodes.

According to Variety , scripts for One Piece season 2 are ready to go, though production is on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Studio president Becky Clements attested that new episodes could appear on the streamer as soon as "a year away" if things move quickly: "Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

(Image credit: Netflix)

That is, if it happens at all. But a renewal for One Piece season 2 is looking pretty positive. Netflix whiffed with its live-action versions of Cowboy Bebop and Death Note. Cowboy Bebop attracted major fan backlash and the series was summarily canceled after just one season. Death Note, on the other hand, was a movie, but it left much to be desired in terms of adapting the anime and manga in a way that felt authentic to the narrative. Netflix didn't exactly inspire hope in anime fans after these two releases.

But One Piece has been a different animal entirely. It's taken a much more nuanced approach to bringing the story to the real world. It isn't perfect, but fans and critics alike agree that it's the best anime adaptation Netflix has released thus far. The numbers don't lie either, with the record-breaking One Piece usurping positions once held by some of Netflix's top performers.

So while the streamer has yet to confirm One Piece season 2, it's likely that another round of episodes are on their way. Thanks to positive reactions and reviews, One Piece has managed to garner enough support all around to potentially sway Netflix into investing in another season. And there's plenty of story left to work through, so the sky — or the ocean in this case — really is the limit.

One Piece season 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has remained mum about who we can expect to see continuing the quest for the Grand Line, but if the show is renewed, we'll likely see the same cast if the second season does set sail. The Straw Hat Pirates will likely return with most or all of these actors:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Captain Alvida

Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore/Kuro

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp

Langley Kirkwood as Captain "Axe Hand" Morgan

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Colton Osorio as Young Luffy

Maximilian Lee Piazza as Young Zoro

Lily Fisher as Young Nami

Kevin Saula as Young Usopp

Christian Convery as Young Sanji

Morgan Davies as Koby

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Craig Fairbass as Chef Zeff

Milton Schorr as Krieg

Tamer Burjaq as Higuma

Stevel Marc as Yasopp

Rory Acton Burnell as Nezumi

One Piece season 2 plot and storylines

Warning: Spoilers for One Piece season 2 lie ahead.

The first season of One Piece sped through plenty of material in just eight hour-long episodes. This breakneck pace allowed the show to explore a variety of story beats even with its limited runtime. With the live action narrative concluding somewhere around the manga's Chapter 218, unless there's a time skip or a push to skip some of the existing content, we'll likely see the next set of episodes exploring the desert nation of Arabasta. One Piece moves the plot along at what feels like a mile a minute, so it's admirable that so much ground has already been covered.

The season finale found Luffy making a series of "most wanted" posters with the mad clown Buggy vowing to kill the rubber pirate. We also had our first look at the nefarious Smoker, a character known by his penchant for holding two cigars in one hand. We first saw him burning a hole through Luffy's most wanted poster — looking ominous with some killer intent. Though he wasn't mentioned by name, it's almost a certainty that's one of the next faces we'll be seeing.

We'll probably pick up there and watch the crew continue to grow, but there's no confirmation as to where the new episodes would go just yet. There are still plenty of new faces to greet too, like fan-favorite characters Nico Robin and the adorable Tony Tony Chopper. It's all conjecture at this point, but unless Netflix decides to go off the rails and introduce a completely new narrative, these are all beats that are coming down the line should a new season be introduced.