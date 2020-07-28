2020 Emmy nominees: Here's the full list (and where to stream them)

The 2020 Emmy nominees have been announced and the Television Academy spread the love far and wide, but particularly to streaming services. Netflix dominated with 160 Emmy nominations, while newer players Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus both notched their first mentions with The Mandalorian and The Morning Show, respectively. Even Quibi received 10 Emmy nominations!
The premium cable network HBO came in second after Netflix with 107 nods, so the folks at HBO Max are likely hoping that the buzz will draw more eyeballs to the new streaming service.
- The 59 best Netflix shows
- The best streaming services right now
- What's new on Netflix: Available now and coming soon
The Emmy nominations announcement was a socially-distanced affair, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones with video-conference assists from Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma made some opening remarks that referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and the heightened awareness of representation on television. The nominations that followed were very diverse and featured a Black nominee in the top six acting categories.
The Creative Arts Emmys, previously slated for September 12-13, will now take place virtually "over several nights in September," though the dates aren't set.
The 2020 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled for September 30 in Los Angeles, though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may change that. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host. As he joked last month, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it."
Here's the list of the 2020 Emmy nominees and where you can stream them.
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (AMC |seasons 1-4 on Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Killing Eve (AMC | seasons 1-2 on Hulu)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Good Place (NBC | seasons 1-3 on Netflix)
- Insecure (HBO)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
- Schitt's Creek (Pop TV | seasons 1-5 on Netflix)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX | seasons 1-2 on on Hulu)
Outstanding Limited Series
- Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
- Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Television Movie
- American Son (Netflix)
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-4 on Hulu)
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
- Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
- Billy Porter, Pose (FX | seasons 1-2 on Netflix)
- Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
- Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC | seasons 1-2 on Hulu)
- Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC | seasons 1-2 on Hulu)
- Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
- Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC | seasons 1-3 on Netflix)
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV | seasons 1-5 on Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV | seasons 1-5 on Netflix)
- Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)
- Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made (Netflix)
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
- The Masked Singer (Fox | seasons 1-3 on Hulu)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1 | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
- Top Chef (Bravo | seasons 1-16 on Hulu)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS | seasons 1-3 on HBO Max)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC | current season on Hulu)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Drunk History (Comedy Central | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC |seasons 1-4 on Netflix)
- Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (AMC | seasons 1-2 on Hulu)
- Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, seasons 1-7 on Hulu)
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV | seasons 1-5 on Netflix)
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC | seasons 1-3 on Netflix)
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV | seasons 1-5 on Netflix)
- D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC | seasons 1-3 on Netflix)
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
- James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)
- Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-4 on Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC | seasons 1-6 on Netflix)
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
- Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
- Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-4 on Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC | season 11 on Hulu)
- Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon)
- Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC | seasons 1-3 on Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC | season 2 on Netflix)
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1 | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC | some seasons on Hulu)
- Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo | seasons 1-16 on Hulu)