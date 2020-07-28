2020 Emmy nominees: Here's the full list (and where to stream them)

The 2020 Emmy nominees have been announced and the Television Academy spread the love far and wide, but particularly to streaming services. Netflix dominated with 160 Emmy nominations, while newer players Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus both notched their first mentions with The Mandalorian and The Morning Show, respectively. Even Quibi received 10 Emmy nominations!

The premium cable network HBO came in second after Netflix with 107 nods, so the folks at HBO Max are likely hoping that the buzz will draw more eyeballs to the new streaming service.

The Emmy nominations announcement was a socially-distanced affair, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones with video-conference assists from Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma made some opening remarks that referenced the Black Lives Matter movement and the heightened awareness of representation on television. The nominations that followed were very diverse and featured a Black nominee in the top six acting categories.

The Creative Arts Emmys, previously slated for September 12-13, will now take place virtually "over several nights in September," though the dates aren't set.

The 2020 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled for September 30 in Los Angeles, though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may change that. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host. As he joked last month, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

Here's the list of the 2020 Emmy nominees and where you can stream them.

Outstanding Drama Series

Stranger Things season 3 (Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

(Image credit: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Outstanding Limited Series

(Image credit: Hulu)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

(Netflix) Bad Education (HBO)

(HBO) Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

(Netflix) El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

(Netflix) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh in Killing Eve (Image credit: Des Willie/BBCAmerica)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ramy Youssef in Ramy (Image credit: Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate in Dead to Me (Image credit: Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True (Image credit: HBO)

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

(HBO) Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

(Hulu) Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

(Netflix) Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere (Image credit: Hulu)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

(FX on Hulu) Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

(Netflix) Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Octavia Spencer, Self Made (Netflix)

(Netflix) Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

RuPaul's Drag Race (Image credit: VH1)

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Image credit: HBO)

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

(HBO) Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

(HBO) Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (AMC | seasons 1-2 on Hulu)

(AMC | seasons 1-2 on Hulu) Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

(Netflix) Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

(HBO) Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

(Netflix) Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

(Hulu) Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

(Netflix) Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

(Netflix) Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

(Netflix) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

(HBO) Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program