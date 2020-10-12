The excellent Blink Mini security camera is just $25 in Prime Day deal

While the conventional wisdom is that you can’t put a price on security, if anybody can do a good product on the cheap, then it’s Amazon — especially on Prime Day .

The Amazon owned security camera brand Blink is particularly good at this, with generations of cameras that offer great value products. And now, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is just $25 at Amazon. That's 28% off the usual price.

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $35 now $24.99 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now $10 cheaper than usual, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day. View Deal

While the cheaper Blink Mini doesn’t inherit all of the excellent features of its predecessors — it’s wired and there’s a small fee for cloud storage — it still represents excellent value for money, whether you’re getting your first camera, or looking to add a new one to your existing Blink network.

The camera captures 1080p footage at 30fps with a 110-degree field of view. In our review, we found the quality to be excellent for a camera of this price range, and unlike some of its rivals, the granular options really are excellent with Blink. For example, you can set specific areas for movement detection, as well as adjust the length of the recored clips.

While Blink accounts created before April 15 2020 still benefit from free cloud storage, unfortunately newcomers will have to pay for theirs. It’s not unreasonably priced: a basic subscription costs $3 per camera per month, and gives you 60 days worth of rolling storage with up to two hours of recordings. A Blink Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs $10 per month, but allows for unlimited cameras.

All of these high points were picked up in our three-and-a-half-star Blink Mini review , and the main drawback was that there were cheaper options available, including the excellent Wyze Cam. But at $25, the Blink Mini is a serious contender for people who want enhanced home security on a budget.

Be sure to check out all of the best Prime Day deals we've been gathering in one helpful hub.