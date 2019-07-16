The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25

The final hours of Amazon Prime Day are upon us, and there are plenty of great deals still available that won’t make a dent in your wallet. Whether you just got an Amazon gift card, scored a free $10 to spend from Whole Foods or are just looking for good low-cost items, here are the best Prime Day deals under $25 that you can get right now.

Best Prime Day Deals Under $25

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now just $24.99 @ Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices out there, offering Alexa voice control, crisp 4K video and every entertainment app you could need. It's a no brainer for just $25.

SanDisk 128GB SDXC Card: was $29 now just $23 @ Amazon If you take lots of photos and videos, an SD card is a must for quickly storing and transferring files. This SanDisk card is a must-buy at the price.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now just $22 @ Amazon A Prime Day/Black Friday staple, the Echo Dot is an excellent bargain at this price. Amazon's latest smart speaker can connect to smart home devices as well as Bluetooth speakers, allowing you to control just about any smart gadget in your home with a host of handy Alexa commands.

Logitech C270 Webcam: was $39 now just $17 @ Amazon This popular Logitech 720p webcam is perfect for video calls, whether you need a desktop camera or want to upgrade from the crummy webcam on your laptop.View Deal

Tile Pro: Was $35 now $19 @ Amazon

Tile makes the best key finders we've tested, and the Tile Pro is the cream of the crop. Jump at the chance to pick up this handy gadget for less than $20.

Roku Express: was $29.99 now $24 @ Amazon

The Roku Express is a simple way to make your TV smart. It offers access to hundreds of channels, a remote and included HDMI table. You'll have no problem getting on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now and more.

Google Home Mini: was $49.99 now just $25 @ Walmart

Amazon's biggest rival is taking a shot at Prime Day. Currently, you can get the Google Home Mini for $25, which is its lowest price ever. Need two? Walmart has this 2-pack for $49.