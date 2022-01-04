Target is kicking off 2022 with a massive PS5 restock — here’s what we know

The start of a new year means fresh opportunities to score a PS5 restock. The holiday season is now behind us but the demand for Sony’s next-gen console isn’t dying down as the machine remains extremely elusive.

The good news is Target is reportedly preparing to hold its first PS5 stock drop of 2022 this week, and it could be a big one. News of this upcoming PS5 restock comes from Jake Randall, a YouTuber and full-time PS5 stock tracker, with seriously reliable sources at the national retailer. He has suggested that Target will hold its next PS5 restock in the coming days.

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping.

Randall has claimed that some larger Target locations currently hold as many as 150-200 PS5 consoles. However, a lot of stores only have around 20-40 units. This may not sound like a huge amount but the retailer has previously held restocks with a smaller amount of inventory per store. If these stock numbers are accurate it would still be one of Target’s biggest PS5 restocks to date.

Target PS5 Inventory Update 🎯 (Read all tweets for restock dates/times)Some stores as you can see already have 150 or even 200 disc consoles ready! A lot of stores have 20-40+ though (still good amount for target but it's different than when every store had 100+.

The exact date and time of this drop are currently unknown. Based on previous Target PS5 restocks we’d expect it to take place in the back-half of the week with Thursday (January 6) and Friday (January 7) the most likely dates. Historically Target has always opened the order floodgate between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m ET. There is no reason to think that will change with this drop as dozens of previous restocks have followed this exact pattern.

While this upcoming PS5 restock is technically unconfirmed, there is definitely plenty of reason to be optimistic about it actually happening. Jake Randall has extremely dependable sources at Target and has correctly called several Target drops in the past. Nevertheless, until word comes directly from Target itself, this tip-off shouldn’t be taken as official confirmation.

While we wait to see if this Target drop does materialize, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

