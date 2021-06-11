Suns vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 3 online

Suns vs Nuggets start time, channel The Suns vs Nuggets live stream will begin Friday, June 11th at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

It will air on ESPN, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Suns vs Nuggets live stream has Chris Paul and company in the drivers’ seat as they head to Denver for this NBA playoffs live stream ?

When the Suns tip off in Denver, it will be after two great performances on their home court. In Game 1, it was close going into the fourth quarter, but Phoenix took and maintained control to win 122-105. In Game 2, the Suns simply dominated and led by as much as 31 on their way to a 123-98 win.



The main reason for the Suns’ success is the dominant play of their 36-year-old point guard Chris Paul. He has been the maestro for Phoenix averaging 13 assists and 19 points per game in the series and perhaps more astounding, he has just one turnover in 67 minutes played. While Paul has played almost 180 playoff games most of his teammates are just starting their postseason careers.

Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, three of the Suns’ top scorers respectively are playing in their first postseason and yet their inexperience doesn’t show. Paul has controlled the pace of play and put his teammates in good spots to be successful. Booker is averaging 27 ppg in the playoffs, up from his regular season average, while Bridges is scoring 19.5 ppg this series, a 10-point improvement from round one.

The Nuggets are still looking for answers as they host the next two games of this series. Nikola Jokic has yet to have a breakout game in round two. The newly minted MVP will get his trophy Friday night before tipoff then look to lead the comeback charge. Jokic is averaging 10 fewer points-per-game this series after scoring 33ppg in the first round. Joker and the Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in Game 3. The over/under is 223.

How to avoid Suns vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Suns vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Suns vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S. Suns vs Nuggets airs on ESPN, tipping off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11th.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But while we love Fubo for a lot of sports, it doesn't have TNT, which is a big no-no for NBA season.

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Suns vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have had a bad run of luck on Sky Sports and that bad luck does not continue tonight! The Suns vs Nuggets game is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena starting at ... well, this is the bad part: 3 a.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Suns vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Suns vs Nuggets live streams on TSN, which can be added to their cable package. The game is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.