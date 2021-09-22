Sony milking Gran Turismo 7 with more expensive 25th anniversary editions

While fans were upset to hear earlier this month that Gran Turismo 7, Sony’s premiere racing simulation game, would be pushed to 2022, at least the company has given an update on what will be included in the swanky anniversary edition.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sony surprised racing fans today with the announcement of Gran Turismo 7’s 25th Anniversary Edition. Featuring an assortment of digital goodies, including multiple sports cars and in-game credits, this special version of the game is not only meant to celebrate the franchise, but also jump start players’ online careers.

There are multiple versions to choose from and just about all of them come with their own perks. The best of which are two copies of Gran Turismo 7, one for the last and current gen consoles. That way, PS4 players won’t have to pay an extra $10 to upgrade their version of the game after finally securing a PS5.

First up is the Gran Turismo 7 Launch Edition, coming in at $79.99. This is the version players will get if they choose to pre-order the game early. Its digital content consists of multiple cars — the Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra, Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth) and the Porsche 917K Living Legend. Also included are 100,000 in in-game credit (CR), which is typically used to buy parts, customization options and other vehicles.

(Image credit: PlayStation Blog)

Next is the 25th Anniversary Edition. Retailing for $89.99, this one comes in two flavors: a limited physical edition and as a part of a digital bundle. The physical version comes with a limited-edition SteelBook case, a Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Game Disc, a digital voucher for a PS4 version, 1,100,000 CR, 30 Manufacturer/Partner Avatars and multiple unlocked cars (including what’s found in the GT7 Launch Edition). It also comes with The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack.

(Image credit: PlayStation Blog)

The last bundle, called the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition, is mostly likely for players who purchased the digital-only PS5. Costing the same as the physical version, it comes with everything mentioned above minus the SteelBook and Gran Turismo 7 disc; it comes with digital entitlements for both the PS4 and PS5 copies of the game.

Every version of Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for pre-order at participating retailers and directly from PlayStation . Fans looking to grab the physical 25th Anniversary Edition should do now considering there’s only a limited number of copies.

Be expected to wait a while if you go to PlayStation directly as Sony is currently restricting how many people can pull up the store; there are still a large number of people on the site in hopes of being able to buy a PS5. That said, you’ll have plenty of time to pre-order Gran Turismo 7 before its March 4, 2022 release date.