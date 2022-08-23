She-Hulk episode 2 release date and time — how to watch online right now

This week, when we watch She-Hulk episode 2 online, we see Marvel's first sitcom move past its big brother and into its own world. So, after you've used our She-Hulk post-credit scene and Easter eggs to digest the premiere, check out this episode where She-Hulk gets back in the legal game.

In the premiere episode, lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) found out why you never get into a car accident with her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Before she knew it, Jen was becoming a Hulk. And Bruce was there to try and help her through it all.

Except Jen's interaction with her Hulk powers is far from her cousin's. Not only does she have more control over her abilities, but Jen doesn't really have any interest in the superhero game.

It was all supposed to be okay, though. Jen had her powers under control, and was back to work, keeping it all a secret. And then there was that little incident that changed all that, where Titania (Jameela Jamil) broke through the court's walls. Going exactly against what Jen had told Bruce, she used her powers to protect the jury. And now her secret is no longer a secret. Let's see how it effects her career. Because episode 2 will see the return of Emil Blonsky, The Abomination — last seen in Shang-Chi.

Here's everything you need to know to watch She-Hulk episode 2 online. Oh, and check out this clip where Maslany, along with her fellow cast and crew, talk about the series. Oh, and check out our spoiler-free She-Hulk review, which covers episodes 1 through 4.

When does She-Hulk episode 2 come out on Disney Plus?

She-Hulk episodes 2 arrives on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (August 25), at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

Seven more episodes will arrive on the following Thursdays. A full She-Hulk schedule is below.

She-Hulk is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Ms. Marvel. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

How to watch She-Hulk internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to She-Hulk.

She-Hulk episodes schedule

She-Hulk episode 1: August 18

She-Hulk episode 2: August 25

She-Hulk episode 3: September 1

She-Hulk episode 4: September 8

She-Hulk episode 5: September 5

She-Hulk episode 6: September 22

She-Hulk episode 7: September 29

She-Hulk episode 8: October 6

She-Hulk episode 9: October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer and poster

Disney released the first official trailer and poster for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on May 17. The trailer shows a little about what we can expect from the show, including Walters' having to manage her legal career with the burgeoning superpowers that turn her into a giant green Hulk-like being.

Disney Plus Day had previously given us a look at the show (opens in new tab), but only very briefly. We didn't even get to see Tatiana Maslany don the CGI makeup required to She-Hulk

The first poster doesn't reveal a great deal, though the background suggests the show may be set in Los Angeles — the first time the city has shown up since Iron Man 3.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast

The cast of She-Hulk is led by Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gains the ability to transform into the titular green hero.

She is joined by Mark Ruffalo, who is reprising his role as Bruce Banner / The Hulk. He is Jennifer's cousin.

Tim Roth is on board as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, a Russian-born former officer in the United Kingdom's Royal Marines Commandos. Blonsky combined super soldier serum and gamma radiation to transform into a humanoid monster more powerful than the Hulk.

Ginger Gonzaga is playing Walters' best friend, while Renée Elise Goldsberry is Amelia (her relationship to the central character is unknown).

Jameela Jamil is also joining the She-Hulk cast as Titania, a rival of She-Hulk with incredible strength. Titania was introduced in Secret Wars No. 3 in 1984. Born Mary MacPherran, she gains super strength after being taken to an alien planet.

Disney has also confirmed that Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme and most recently appeared in Doctor Strange 2. Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte and Nicholas Cirillo have been cast in unknown roles, while wrestler David Otunga appears as in the trailer a guy Walters goes on a date with.

Z-list hero Frog-Man is also confirmed to appear, but it's not been revealed who plays him.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: MCU Phase 4 tie-ins

We already know that Wong is set to appear in the show in some capacity, and Abomination previously had a cameo in Shang-Chi's underground fight scene. Whether there will be links to other MCU properties is currently unclear.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has previously said that She-Hulk is a series that could get multiple seasons.

While discussing She-Hulk and Moon Knight with TV reporters, he said, "Some of the shows that I mentioned that we were about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season 2, a Season 3, in a more direct way than, say, a show like, like ‘WandaVision,’ which clearly goes into into a feature."

Thankfully, She-Hulk will be easy to find, as Disney Plus is on all of the best streaming devices.