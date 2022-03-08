Scream 5 just landed on this streaming service

Tired of waiting for Scream 5 to be streaming? Yes, the film also known as Scream (2022) has had that typical (but now kind of annoying) path to a streaming service, first launching as a theatrical exclusive and then being available for purchase on its own. But now it's on Paramount Plus.

Scream 5 cheat sheet • Release date — January 14, 2022

• Paramount Plus date — March 8, 2022

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The fifth Scream film — which revives the franchise and got a positive critical reception with a 78% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes — is finally available on a service you might already pay for. And since Paramount Plus is the streaming home of all the other Scream movies, we wouldn't be surprised if fans of the franchise already do.

The most peculiar thing to note here, though, is Scream (2022)'s digital release exclusivity window was only a week (starting March 1), which is rather short. Also, for the sake of clarity, when we talk about Scream 5 finally streaming, we're not talking about how it's available for purchase or rental via Amazon, Apple, Google Play and Vudu.

Scream 5 brings the Ghostface killer costume back to life, as someone new has donned the cheapo Halloween garb. And since this assailant is terrorizing new potential victims, his oldest survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) have come back to help.

Here's what you need to watch Scream 5 online.

How to watch Scream 5 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Scream (2022) if you've traveled to a place where you can't access the service. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Scream 5 in the US

Scream 5 arrived on Paramount Plus March 8. The film was previously only available on an a la carte digital rental or purchase basis.

That means if you don't want to spend at least $4.99/month on Paramount Plus (the monthly fee goes up to $10 if you get the ad-free plan), you have options. You can also buy or rent Scream (2022) on Amazon or Apple or any of the other usual suspects.

At the time of publishing, Paramount Plus is advertising a discounted rate (try the code BIRTHDAY at checkout), but that code was supposed to expire March 7.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Scream 5 online in the UK

Since Paramount Plus isn't getting to the United Kingdom until this summer, your only way to watch Scream (2022) is on Virgin TV Go.

How to watch Scream 5 in Canada

Canadians also have access to Paramount Plus, so they too can stream Scream 5.

