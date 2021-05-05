Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 biggest upgrades just revealed in new renders

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has broken cover, courtesy of leaked promo materials that surfaced over the weekend. The images leaked alongside those of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the blurry pics have served as the basis for some shiny new renders.

We've already seen accurate renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 based on the leaks, and now concept creator Ben Geskin has joined the fray with his own Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders.

The most exciting aspect of the foldable phones is the under display camera that's been rumored for a while. The UDC allows for the generously sized inner display to offer an uninterrupted viewing experience, free of notches or punch holes for the internal camera.

Here's Samsung #GalaxyZFold3 render based on leaks• Under Display Camera (Main Display)• S-Pen compatibility• 120Hz inside and out• Lighter and thinner pic.twitter.com/Xt7seEgsvEMay 3, 2021 See more

Another huge leap for the foldable line is the S Pen support. which lays the groundwork for Samsung to ditch the Galaxy Note line. With both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra supporting the stylus, the Galaxy Note 21 seems more redundant with each new leak.

Geskin also includes a few other tidbits that sleuths like Samsung tipster Ice Universe have figured out from the leaks. Fans can look forward to 120Hz panels "inside and out", making for a trio of stellar improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Galaxy Z Fold3 looks like this pic.twitter.com/We7n9GBGFAMay 4, 2021 See more

As well as the UDC, S Pen compatibility, and two 120Hz displays, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also looks more streamlined than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, meaning it should be thinner and lighter this year — an impressive feat given the internal upgrades.

Ice Universe also tweeted out a mock-up of the device unfolded, showing off the huge inner display in all of its unfolded glory. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to be one of the most exciting devices to release this year, showcasing the next evolution of smartphone cameras and displays.

All that being said, expect the price tag to reflect all of those improvements. Samsung's foldable line isn't cheap, with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launching at $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999. Expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to sport a price tag of at least $2,000, but with all of those extra bells and whistles, it may even soar higher than that.

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, so stay tuned for a lot more leaks in the coming months.