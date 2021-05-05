Older Samsung phones are getting this slick Galaxy S21 camera upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S21 may be the latest flagship smartphone from the Korean tech giant but the company hasn't abandoned last year's Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 just yet. One of the Galaxy S21's coolest camera features is coming to the handsets this month.

Director's View is a mode that rolled out with the Galaxy S21, and is coming to both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 this month. It lets users shoot video with the front and rear cameras at the same time. That means if you're stuck on camera duty during an exciting moment, you can capture your reaction as well as everyone in front of the camera. What's more, you can see live thumbnails of the available recording angles, switching between ultra wide, wide, and telephoto lenses with just a tap.

SamMobile has spotted the feature in Samsung's May 2021 security patch, but it's a slightly pared back version of Director's View.

Dubbed Dual Recording, it lets you record video using the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The thumbnail view is also present, displaying the view from the front or rear facing camera. The aspect that's missing is the ability to switch between all of the rear lenses.

Compatible handsets include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Once your handset has received the security update, open your camera app, scroll over to 'more' and you'll find the new Dual Recording mode here. To check for updates, go to your phone's settings, and then to the 'software update' menu.

If you're a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE owner, there's no word on whether Dual Recording will be heading your way just yet. It's not clear is Samsung plans to roll out this feature to its foldables either, but we're sure Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners will want to see it on their devices as well.

The update is making its way to Samsung phones over the course of May, so keep checking for updates. If you have an eligible phone, Dual Recording should be heading your way soon.