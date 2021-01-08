Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks stunning in this new design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be one of Samsung's biggest phone launches of 2021, and this is what it might look like.

This design of the next flip-phone-style foldable from Samsung was posted by user Stellist on Korean forum Meeco. It takes inspiration from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, and look great for doing so.

The influence of the Galaxy S21's design is clearest in the camera, which sits in a near-identically-shaped bump, with the same overflowing edges. This color combination of purple and bronze is also one found on the Galaxy S21, with the likely name of "Phantom Violet".

(Image credit: Meeco)

There are three camera sensors within this bump, one more than the first model. If the Z Flip 3 does turn out to have three sensors, then it will likely be the same main/ultrawide/telephoto trio that will be installed on the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

We also see a much larger cover display than the one on the original Z Flip. That one was only adequate for quickly glancing at notifications or for use as a camera viewfinder, but this one is large enough to display a normal lock screen when the phone is folded up.

To add detail to this particular design, LetsGoDigital made an impression of what the unfolded interior of the phone might look like. It's near-identical to the Z Flip with its central punch-hole selfie camera, although the hinge in the render is less prominent and its bezels narrower than on the real product.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Although it's been almost a year since the first Galaxy Z Flip was released, the next one is expected to launch this autumn instead, alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. We may also see the Galaxy Note 21 appear around this time, which we've also recently seen designed with the new camera bump look.

A recent rumor claimed there would be four foldables from Samsung launching this year, with another claiming there will be a new cheaper "Z Fold FE" also available. Since that includes two Z Flip models as well, we may perhaps see another budget foldable in the form of a "Z Flip FE", but there's equally the option of a Plus or Ultra variant like Samsung offers for its non-folding flagships.