Samsung Galaxy Note 21 looks stunning in new concept video

We’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 to arrive until much later this year, even as rumors suggest it doesn’t even exist, but assuming it does, this is our first unofficial look at what the phone may look like.

Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital, which is known for producing high quality renders of upcoming phones, has published a video of the Galaxy Note 21. It’s based on early information about the phone and how its own sources have described the design. Let's take a look.

The design isn’t particularly unexpected, combining the Galaxy Note range’s boxy look with some of the newer features of the Galaxy S21 series. The render has a wrap-around camera module and super-thin blade bezels that maximize screen size.

The camera bump is also hefty, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra's, and comes packing four lenses (with laser autofocus) plus a hole-punch front camera. It’s not clear what sort of camera specs we should expect right now, but if past Galaxy flagships are anything to go by, then there’s bound to be a high-resolution main lens plus some sort of far-reaching zoom.

Naturally the S-Pen is here as well, and in typical Galaxy Note fashion, it has its own storage compartment inside the phone. That's unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is set to offer S-Pen support as an optional extra and won’t let you store it in the phone itself.

Unfortunately there isn’t much else to differentiate this Note 21 from the Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s due to launch next week. After all, the S-Pen was the only hardware that differentiated the two, and now the Note series doesn’t even have that. And curiously, rumors even suggest that S-Pen support is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This video doesn’t give us much hope for the future of the Galaxy Note series, but it is worth mentioning that the phones have always been marketed as productivity devices. So software could be key to its future now the Galaxy S range has completely caught up on the hardware side.

For now we can only speculate about what the future holds, because we obviously won’t know about that until much closer to the Galaxy Note’s usual late summer launch window. Until then, we can continue to marvel at how nice the phone looks, because as unoriginal as it may be, it’s still a very nice-looking device.