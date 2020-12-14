Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 just leaked — and there's a big surprise

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is going to be one of Samsung's biggest phone launches next year. And a new rumor claims we're going to be seeing double when it launches.

ETNews reports from Korea that Samsung’s working on four foldable models for 2021, all of which will arrive in the second half of the year. These are named by ETNews as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2, both of which are reportedly getting two models.

This has some precedent. Samsung has produced two Z Fold models for different markets. While those in the U.S. and U.K. have the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung also makes the China-only W21, a customized version of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with an extra SIM card slot and unique color scheme. However, ETNews says these new models will be both available in China and globally, hopefully meaning we'll actually get two models of the new Z Fold 3 to try out.

The logical thing to assume is that these two models might be a standard and “Lite” or "FE" version of the Z Fold 3. However, ETNews doesn't specify the name or features of the two Z Fold models.

The article does mention “high-end and general models” for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, which will vary in performance and features. This sounds like a standard and FE duo, since we've heard about Samsung's plans to offer cheaper foldables for some time. However, it's also possible that Samsung would instead offer a higher-spec "Ultra" edition as it does with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the expected Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Manufacturing for these phones is set to begin in August, according to the report. If that’s the case, then we’d likely see the foldables make their debut in September, which is when the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip first appeared this year. The Galaxy S21 is expected to launch January 14.

What hasn’t been rumored or leaked yet is information on a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. This may be because, as this report and others are suggesting, Samsung plans to kill off the Galaxy Note line of phones and merge its signature stylus support into the Galaxy S21 line, specifically the S21 Ultra according. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may also support the S Pen.