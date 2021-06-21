Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 nearly $100 off on Prime Day — while it lasts

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a fitness-focused smartwatch with an eye-catching design, and thanks to Prime Day deals, you can get one for an epic 40% off.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $159 at Amazon, which is almost $100 off its usual $250 price tag. If you've been looking for a new smartwatch and don't mind an older model, this is a great opportunity to snap up one of our favorites.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon Amazon has slashed $90 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, an older model of Galaxy Watch that delivers automatic workout tracking and good battery life in a sleek, eye-catching design. You can get it in Silver, Black, Rose Gold or Pink Gold.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review, we praised the smartwatch's built-in sleep-tracking, advanced workout-tracking features, and above-average battery life. The slick design is also a nice touch, as it ensures this is a smartwatch you'll actually want to wear. It's good enough to give the Apple Watch a run for its money, earning a spot on our list of the best smartwatches you can buy.

Sure, Samsung has since released a successor, but in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2 face-off we determined that the lower price tag and better battery life of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 make it a worthy investment, especially for those who prize fitness-tracking features.

If you're in the market for fitness gear, don't miss our guide to the best Prime Day fitness deals. We're keeping it updated with all the best offers on home fitness equipment like stationary bikes, free weights, and fitness trackers from both U.S. and U.K. retailers.

Shop more sales at Amazon