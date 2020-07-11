Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch Active 2: The biggest changes to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is positioned to become the hottest smartwatch—at least until the Apple Watch 6 arrives. But as the follow-up to the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch — one of the best smartwatches we’ve ever tested — the Watch 3 has some big shoes to fill.

It’s expected to have sleep tracking, advanced workout-tracking, above-average battery life and an ECG sensor for diagnosing atrial fibrillation—features which made the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 such a compelling smartwatch.

However, the Galaxy Watch 3 is also expected to cost much more, and be much larger than the $279 Galaxy Watch Active 2.

So for some users in the market for a new wearable, the decision could fall between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2. Here’s how the two compare, and the biggest changes you can expect to get with the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2: Models and sizes

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Both are available as Bluetooth/Wi-Fi only models, or with LTE connectivity through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. As for colors, the Watch Active 2’s Bluetooth/Wi-Fi models come in Aqua Black, Cloud Silver and Pink Gold, while the LTE models are available in black, gold and silver.

According to leaker Evan Blass , the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models and sizes will vary slightly. It’s positioned to come in a larger 41mm and 45mm, with options for both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi only or LTE connectivity. Based on the surfaced images we’ve seen , the Watch 3 will be offered in silver, black and bronze gold finishes.

There will be 9 distinct Galaxy Watch3 configurations:- 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth- 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT- 45mm Black SS LTE- 45mm Silver SS BT- 45mm Silver SS LTE- 41mm Silver SS BT- 41mm Silver SS LTE- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTEJuly 1, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2: Prices

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 starts at $279 for the 40-millimeter aluminum Bluetooth model and $299 for the larger 44mm version. A stainless steel option starts at $379. If you want cellular connectivity, you’ll have to pay a premium: $429, to be exact. There’s also an Under Armour special edition model for running enthusiasts that costs $279 for the 40mm size and $299 for the 44 mm size.

Expect to pay more for the Galaxy Watch 3. It’s believed pricing will start near the Watch Active 2’s cap — $400 — and go up to $600 for larger versions or LTE-enabled versions. The rumored titanium band model could add a significant premium, too. The Apple Watch Series 5 in titanium costs $799, for context.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2: Design

With the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung ditched the rotating bezel and instead introduced an invisible, touch-sensitive bezel that mimicked the mechanism found on the first Galaxy Watch. It slimmed down the design, allowing for a minimalistic-looking smartwatch that wouldn’t be a nuisance to wear during workouts.

The images we’ve seen of the Galaxy Watch 3 reveal a return to 2018, complete with larger buttons and — yes— the physical bezel . Though both add obvious bulk, it’s an attractive spin on a traditional watch design. It strikes a balance of being a handy piece of tech and a fashion-forward wrist accessory.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Galaxy Watch 3 will come with elegant, leather-like bands. Although we bet you’ll be able to swap them out for the pliable sport bands that shipped with the Active 2, if silicon is more your speed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2: Specs and sensors

The Galaxy Watch 3 will bear the latest iteration of Samsung’s Tizen OS on the software front, so we can expect to see the standard fitness and sleep tracking features, controls and notification system.

But in terms of sensors and additional specs, it might not offer much new from the Galaxy Watch Active 2. In fact, XDA Developers’s Max Weinbach believes Samsung could be reusing the internals — his report of the Galaxy Watch 3’s firmware shows schematics that match those of the Watch Active 2. One minor upgrade is the Texas Instruments health sensor inside the Galaxy Watch 3 is newer than that in the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The health sensors on the schematic are a 1:1 match to the Galaxy Watch Active2. If I were a betting man, I'd expect the same HRM with the 8 photodiodes. The back panel is almost exactly the same as the Watch Active2, actually. I wouldn't doubt that they are re-using internals. pic.twitter.com/yZne8meyn3June 16, 2020

As the Galaxy Watch Active 2 before it, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will pack GPS, a heart rate sensor, ECG sensor and blood pressure monitor. However, the latter two are not FDA-approved as far as we know, and are only enabled for use in South Korea. There are rumors the Watch 3 will offer fall detection like the Apple Watch (via Gizmodo UK ,) too.

Another small advantage the Galaxy Watch 3 will likely have over the Watch Active 2 is double the storage. This is good news for those who appreciate offline Spotify playback.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Active 2: Battery life

When we reviewed the first Galaxy Watch, we said it’s worth buying for the 4-day battery life. So we were a little disappointed when Samsung lowered its ambitions for the Watch Active line and dropped the stamina down to 24-60 hours, depending on workout tracking and display settings.

But with its 18-hour cap, the Apple Watch has tempered our expectations when it comes to battery life of everyday smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will have the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, so we assume we’ll see similar estimates out the gate. Whether the Watch 3 lives up to, surpasses or falls short of those estimates will be determined by hands-on testing.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Outlook

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 face-off preview leaves several important questions unanswered, most of which can only be answered when we have the next-generation smartwatch on our wrist.

But based on leaks on surrounding design and price, it seems the Watch 3 will be pitched as a versatile smartwatch for those with versatile needs. The Galaxy Watch Active 2, on the other hand, might find it fits in better among best fitness trackers going forward.

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is announced and out in the wild, we’ll conduct a thorough comparison between it and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 based on our anecdotal experience.