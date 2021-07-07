Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rumor says active noise cancelling is coming

There has been a plethora of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rumors popping up recently, and now another one has hit the internet claiming active noise cancelling is on the way.

That’s according to Twitter leaker Ice Universe , who posted an alleged screenshot of the earbuds’ companion app to Twitter, that shows an ANC option for the buds.

There’s no telling whether this screenshot is legitimate or not, especially since the Galaxy Buds 2 name and image has been crudely scribbled out. However, Ice Universe does have a pretty good track record where Samsung is concerned, and it would make sense for the Galaxy Buds 2 to offer ANC.

Galaxy Buds2 supports active noise canceling pic.twitter.com/c3dZ6QhewmJuly 6, 2021 See more

After all, the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro both offer active noise cancellation, so it could be perceived as a backwards step if the Galaxy Buds 2 arrived without it. Ice Universe himself has teased the possibility in the past.

Obviously, there’s been no official confirmation from Samsung either way, and we’re not likely to get it until the Galaxy Buds 2 is officially revealed by the company. The current rumor is that this will happen at an Unpacked event on August 11, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Though that date hasn’t been confirmed by Samsung either.

More recently official-looking renders have shown us what the Galaxy Buds 2 might look like, though the design isn’t likely to be that surprising to anyone familiar with previous Galaxy Bud designs.

Another rumor has suggested that the Buds 2 could also cost between €180 and €200 a pair (roughly $213 to $237). Though we are skeptical about that report, considering that price would make the Galaxy Buds 2, which would replace Samsung’s entry-level earbuds, more expensive than the Galaxy Buds Pro. Even when you factor in adding ANC, that pricing just doesn’t make sense.

We’ll bring you more news on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 when we hear it, so stay tuned to Tom’s Guide to hear more. In the meantime, take all these rumors with a grain of salt. Until Samsung officially confirms these details, there’s always the chance that this information could be bogus.