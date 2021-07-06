Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 design reportedly leaked amid price rumors

A double header of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rumors may have provided glimpses into the upcoming wireless earbuds’ design and pricing — though one of them is considerably more convincing than the other.

First up, reliable leaker Evan Blass tweeted a series of unattributed but official-looking animations of the alleged Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and charging case. These look identical to the designs shown in previous purported renders, including the white, purple and green color variants.

Second, MySmartPrice quoted “anonymous sources” that the Galaxy Buds 2 price could land somewhere between €180 and €200: about $213 to $237 before tax adjustments, so almost as much as the AirPods Pro.

However, be wary of these figures, as they don’t track at all with what we’ve previously heard about the Galaxy Buds 2. From similarities in product code conventions to the apparent lack of active noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds 2 has been shaping up to succeed the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus — but if true, this rumor would mean it’s even more expensive than the ANC-equipped Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. We’re skeptical, to say the least.

Conversely, the GIFs that Blass posted corroborate existing imagery, albeit with even greater detail. We can see from the earbuds’ interiors that this design includes infrared sensors, keeping open the possibility of automatic pausing when removed. And, as mentioned, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen those potential color options, either.

These images also back up the notion that by at least aesthetically resembling the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Buds 2 could aim to copy its modern styling while offering a stripped-back feature set and more affordable price. The alternative, as MySmartPrice’s sources are apparently claiming, is that it would… cost more but do less? Again, hard to believe.

Hopefully we’ll find out the truth next month, as a Samsung Unpacked event is reportedly planned for August 11. We could see the Galaxy Buds 2 there, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4.